Sunday, September 15, 2024

Americans May Foot $3.4 Billion Bill for Haitian Benefits Under Biden-Harris

'According to the Mail, taxpayers could still face an $850 million bill if only a quarter of Haitian nationals apply and receive the benefits...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Awards, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) American taxpayers may soon be responsible for up to $3.4 billion in costs due to the Biden-Harris administration’s benefit program for Haitian nationals, a new study by the Daily Mail has found. 

This staggering figure stems from the scandal-embroiled administration’s controversial CHNV program, which flies 30,000 Haitian nationals a month directly into the U.S. 

These individuals immediately qualify for taxpayer-funded benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps and welfare—all sponsored by American tax dollars. 

Roughly 520,000 foreign nationals have entered the U.S. between January 2023 and June 2024, the Mail reported. It is exclusively for Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans. 

The Mail broke down the potential $3.4 billion price tag under the assumption that every Haitian applies for and receives the assistance: $1.8 billion could be allocated to Medicaid, $451 million to food stamps and $1.2 billion to welfare assistance. 

According to the Mail, taxpayers could still face an $850 million bill if only a quarter of Haitian nationals apply and receive the benefits. 

The program has faced increasing scrutiny after it was revealed that many applicants submitted fraudulent information, including fake sponsors. 

While DHS temporarily paused the program earlier this year, it was reinstated weeks later. Questions remain about whether the federal government would deport or prosecute individuals who falsified their applications.

As of June 2023, 98.3 percent of Haitian applicants were granted entry, according to the Mail‘s analysis of government data.  

The outlet relied on information from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the Department of Health & Human Services and a Medicaid Commission to compile the $3.4 billion bill. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
