Quantcast
Friday, August 30, 2024

Biden DHS Resumes Infamous Program Despite Exposed Fraud

''What’s done, is done,’ is not an acceptable plan for dealing with past fraud or instilling confidence in the program moving forward....'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Border Patrol South Station in Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden-led DHS has reinstated a controversial parole program that allows up to 30,000 foreigners from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the U.S. without crossing the border illegally.

The Advance Travel Authorizations (ATAs) program had been suspended after an internal report uncovered fraudulent documents, including fake beneficiary profiles and dubious financial records.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News that the program will not impose additional scrutiny on submitted documents, such as fingerprinting U.S.-based supporters or conducting more thorough criminal and financial background checks. 

“DHS is committed to holding accountable individuals who commit fraud or attempt to exploit others for gain,” the spokesperson said. “Any individual found to have committed fraud or other abuse will be referred to law enforcement for potential prosecution.”

Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform—the group that first exposed the fraud—minced no words in his response to the program’s reinstatement.

“DHS has given no indication that they are going to investigate past fraud or move to revoke the parole statuses of those who gained it fraudulently,” Stein said in a statement. “‘What’s done, is done,’ is not an acceptable plan for dealing with past fraud or instilling confidence in the program moving forward.”

 

The Biden-Harris administration launched the program in October 2022 for Venezuelan nationals but expanded it in January 2023 to include Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans. 

According to congressional sources cited by Fox News, DHS stopped issuing parole to Venezuelans on July 6 and to other nationalities on July 18 following the discovery of fraud. 

Applicants must demonstrate they have U.S.-based sponsors capable of financially supporting their stay while they receive temporary parole protections. Applications can be submitted from their home countries through the USCIS website. 

As reported by Fox, FAIR uncovered that 3,218 individuals had posed as the sponsors for a staggering 100,948 applications. This hinted at the existence of massive fraudulent claims. 

The program’s weak security, which exposed it to fraud, underscores another failure by the Biden-Harris administration in managing the self-created border crisis.

“The CHNV program was established without congressional authorization and in violation of statutory requirements that parole be granted only on a case-by-case basis for explicit national interest or humanitarian purposes,” Stein said on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Frankenstein Campaign’: Staffers Say Kamala’s White House Bid Marked by Tension, Confusion

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com