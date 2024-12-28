Biden-Harris Push Marxist Kwanzaa Again

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Biden–Harris administration recently wished Americans a happy Kwanzaa, a holiday made up by a violent Marxist ideologue, Maulana Karenga (born Ronald McKinley Everett).

“Happy Kwanzaa from the Biden-Harris Administration!” the official Facebook post by the administration stated.

Conservatives quickly remembered the previous times the White House, in general, and former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, in particular, reminded Americans about the holiday that Karenga invented.

“Kamala: ‘I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa.’ Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by Marxist professor Maulana Karenga to undermine Christmas, 2 years after Harris was born. Five years later, he was jailed for kidnapping and torturing innocent women in California,” @EndWokeness wrote. “Karenga also founded the United Slaves Organization, a violent black nationalist organization with ties to the FBI.”

Kamala: "I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa" Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by Marxist professor Maulana Karenga to undermine Christmas, 2 years after Harris was born. 5 years later he was jailed for kidnapping, torturing innocent women in California. Karenga also founded the United… pic.twitter.com/iLRzS1Njl6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2024

However, others also pointed out that Harris doesn’t even care about the holiday since she repeats the same talking point every year.

“Kamala has been using the same exact Kwanzaa script for at least the past 4 years,” @joma_gc wrote.

Kamala has been using the same exact Kwanzaa script for at least the past 4 years. pic.twitter.com/wnhwqnoenR — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) December 27, 2024

Another conservative on Twitter also pointed out that Harris “pretends she grew up celebrating Kwanzaa” to “trick black Americans into thinking she’s one of them.”

“What a phony,” @MrReaganUSA wrote.

Just a quick reminder that Kamala Harris pretends she grew up celebrating Kwanzaa in order trick black Americans into thinking she's one of them.

What a phony. pic.twitter.com/UM8SGxDpFQ — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) July 25, 2024

Harris was also ruthlessly mocked and criticized for pushing the holiday invented by a communist in 2020.

“Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations, and we’d tell stories and light the candles. Whether you’re celebrating this year with those you live with or over Zoom, Happy Kwanzaa!” Harris wrote.

Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations and we’d tell stories and light the candles. Whether you’re celebrating this year with those you live with or over Zoom, happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/21bzGHZpYe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2020

Conservative lawyer Marina Medvin pointed out Harris’s hypocrisy by reminding her that if she really cared about women and the alleged goals of the feminist movement, she wouldn’t celebrate the holiday because it “is but a crafty criminal defense created by a chauvinistic sadistic rapist and torturer who locked African women in his basement.”

Hey Kamala, I thought you care about women. Kwanzaa is but a crafty criminal defense created by a chauvinistic sadistic rapist and torturer who locked African women in his basement for heinous, despicable torture. https://t.co/x0srnXCSqI — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 26, 2020

Other conservatives also criticized Harris in the comments section.

This woman has never celebrated Kwanzaa in her life. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) December 27, 2020

I call BS – Prove it, show us pictures of your family celebrating! — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 26, 2020

lie. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 27, 2020

Other holidays that Kamala Harris celebrated with her Tamil Brahmin grandmother in Montreal in the 1970s: Juneteenth

Ramadan

World AIDS Day

The Feast of St. George of Floyd

Tupac Shakur's Birthday — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) December 27, 2020

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also wished Americans a happy Kwanzaa in 2022, as previously reported.