Quantcast
Saturday, December 28, 2024

Biden-Harris Push Marxist Kwanzaa Again

'Happy Kwanzaa from the Biden-Harris Administration!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kwanzaa
Participants celebrate Kwanzaa / IMAGE: Inside Edition via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The BidenHarris administration recently wished Americans a happy Kwanzaa, a holiday made up by a violent Marxist ideologue, Maulana Karenga (born Ronald McKinley Everett).

“Happy Kwanzaa from the Biden-Harris Administration!” the official Facebook post by the administration stated.

Conservatives quickly remembered the previous times the White House, in general, and former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, in particular, reminded Americans about the holiday that Karenga invented.

“Kamala: ‘I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa.’ Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by Marxist professor Maulana Karenga to undermine Christmas, 2 years after Harris was born. Five years later, he was jailed for kidnapping and torturing innocent women in California,” @EndWokeness wrote. “Karenga also founded the United Slaves Organization, a violent black nationalist organization with ties to the FBI.”

However, others also pointed out that Harris doesn’t even care about the holiday since she repeats the same talking point every year.

“Kamala has been using the same exact Kwanzaa script for at least the past 4 years,” @joma_gc wrote.

Another conservative on Twitter also pointed out that Harris “pretends she grew up celebrating Kwanzaa” to “trick black Americans into thinking she’s one of them.”

“What a phony,” @MrReaganUSA wrote.

Harris was also ruthlessly mocked and criticized for pushing the holiday invented by a communist in 2020.

“Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations, and we’d tell stories and light the candles. Whether you’re celebrating this year with those you live with or over Zoom, Happy Kwanzaa!” Harris wrote.

Conservative lawyer Marina Medvin pointed out Harris’s hypocrisy by reminding her that if she really cared about women and the alleged goals of the feminist movement, she wouldn’t celebrate the holiday because it “is but a crafty criminal defense created by a chauvinistic sadistic rapist and torturer who locked African women in his basement.”

Other conservatives also criticized Harris in the comments section.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also wished Americans a happy Kwanzaa in 2022, as previously reported.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Another Dem Lawmaker Switches to GOP, Delivering Rebuke of the Anti-Semitic Left
Next article
Poll: Americans Don’t Care about Celebrities’ Opinions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com