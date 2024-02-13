Alyssa Milano Takes Son to Super Bowl after Crowdfunding His Baseball Fees

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Actress and left-wing provocateur Alyssa Milano shared a photograph at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, just weeks after facing backlash for asking the public’s help to fund her son’s baseball team, the Daily Mail reported.

The Poison Ivy II star posted an Instagram pre-game photo of herself with her 12-year-old son, Milo Thomas Bugliari, near the field.

Some social-media users were quick to point out the tone-deaf hypocrisy of flaunting her wealth.

“So you have money to take your kid to the Super Bowl but want other people to donate to your son’s baseball team?” one Instagram user wrote.

Another user said that he was “surprised” that Milano “didn’t ask people to donate for your Super Bowl trip,” proceeding to call her a “rich beggar.”

According to reports, Milano was there as part of a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, meaning that people were, in fact, asked to donate for her trip, with one sweepstakes winner being given the opportunity to meet the ex-sitcom star herself.

Unfortunately for cancer patients, the promotion itself may have cost a pretty penny.

At face value, Super Bowl tickets ranged from $950-$9,500 this year, but according to Business Insider, the cheapest tickets available for the game ran roughly around $5,700 apiece.

Based on the location of the photograph, however, it was likely that Milano’s seats cost significantly more, with the upper limit for tickets listed at just under $200,000.

Even a small tray of nachos at the event was going for nearly $60.

Milano–whose net worth is an estimated $10 million–recently received criticism for her “BIRDS 12U Travel Fund” GoFundMe page, which purportedly was for raising money to pay for her son to play travel baseball.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page, using her married surname, Bugliari, instead of her professional name. “Any amount would be so greatly appreciated.”

After word of the fundraiser spread, the outspoken celebrity activist, who became a prominent voice in the #MeToo movement, was sharply criticized by critics and fans alike.

In response to the online humiliation, she claimed that she “cannot afford” to pay for her son’s baseball team.

“Maybe someday,” she continued. “Also, if I did pay for everyone – my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about.”