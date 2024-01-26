Quantcast
Friday, January 26, 2024

Far-Left Actress w/ $10M Net Worth Starts GoFundMe for Son’s Baseball Expenses

'I wouldn't even do that in a small town as a relatively financially comfortable person just because it would seem tacky...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano / IMAGE: The Wendy Williams Show via YouTube

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) People ridiculed actress and leftist advocate Alyssa Milano for advertising a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her son’s cross-country baseball trip, calling her “shameless and shameful.”

Milano, whose net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, posted a link to the GoFundMe on Twitter Thursday in an attempt to help the team earn $10,000 for their trip to Cooperstown, N.Y., to play in the Little League World Series, Outkick reported.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip,” she said. “Any amount would be so greatly appreciated.”

Milano earned an estimated $90,000 per episode, or $2 million per season starring in the 1990s TV series Charmed. Her husband, David Bugliari, also has a high-paying job as a talent agent.

The fundraising campaign, which Milano launched last May, described the team as “diverse, hardworking and really good”—as well as the winners of many championship rings.

Several of the names listed among the more than 275 donors appeared to be public figures themselves. A donor going by the name Mark Ruffalo gave $200 to the cause, while another sharing the name of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave $100.

Milano herself did not appear to have given any, according to a search of the donor list. However, her brother, B-list actor Cory Milano, donated $100.

Twitter users skewered the former “Who’s the Boss” star for attempting to solicit financial donations while she sits on millions of dollars.

“The wildest thing about Alyssa Milano asking for donations is that I wouldn’t even do that in a small town as a relatively financially comfortable person just because it would seem tacky…” one user said. “But to be an actual household name rich celebrity?!? BOLD. EXTRA BOLD.”

“Who knew Alyssa Milano and her husband David Bugliari are poor,” another chimed in. “Instead of donating money to her son’s baseball team, send them food and coupons for Denny’s.”

“Cowardly uber rich Alyssa Milano turned off her comments and commenced to beg the poor for money, because she knows she’ll be reamed and ratio’d for her audacity,” said user Gretchen Strater. “She’s getting reamed and ratio’d in the quote tweets. As she should. Her net worth is $10M. It’s the audacity for me.”

