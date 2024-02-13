Quantcast
Monday, February 12, 2024

House GOP Demands Transcript of Biden’s Interview w/ Special Counsel

'Americans deserve transparency about President Biden’s mental state...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
James Comer
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses a Republican investigation into President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. / IMAGE: C-SPAN via YouTUbe

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Republicans on Monday called on the DOJ to release the transcripts and recordings of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.; House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., highlighted the existence of a transcript and audio recording of Biden’s interview and demanded their full disclosure.

“Throughout Mr. Hur’s report, there is reference to a transcript of an interview conducted with President Biden on October 8 and October 9, 2023,” the three lawmakers wrote. “The Committees require this transcript and any other records of this interview, including, but not limited to, any recordings, notes, or summaries of the interview.”

Among the requested documents are audio and video recordings of the interview with Biden and his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer. The lawmakers also requested communication between individuals from the DOJ, the Office of Special Counsel, the White House and Biden’s personal attorneys.

The lawmakers set a deadline for the DOJ until Feb. 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. “Americans deserve transparency about President Biden’s mental state and his mishandling of classified documents,” the House Oversight Committee wrote on Twitter.

The Hur report sent shockwaves through the White House, revealing that Hur opted not to advise the DOJ to prosecute the president, even though he was no longer in office. The decision was particularly based on a specific mention of Biden’s poor memory.

 One of the reasons provided for the decision against recommending charges was the hypothetical scenario in which Biden might have portrayed himself as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” during a trial.

Hur concluded that a jury would not have found Biden guilty of crimes related to this possession of classified documents.

