Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Son Sentenced for Sex-Abuse Conduct

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) GREENSBORO, NC – Oran Alexander Routh, the son of alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh, was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment on Friday for after pleading guilty to one count of possessing child pornography in January.

Oran shook his head while looking at the floor as the judge read his sentence. His lawyer has asked Judge Willam Osteen for a sentence of between 41 and 51 months, while the Justice Department wanted a sentence of 87 to 108 months. Routh was also ordered to pay $37,500 in restitution to his victims.

Judge Osteen said Routh’s lack of sexual criminal history and his good standing in the community warranted a lesser sentence. But at the same time, Oran’s participation in what’s commonly known as “comm”—online forums that discuss and promote child sex abuse—warranted a greater sentence.

Before he gave his sentence, Routh’s defense attorney, John Coalter, detailed his childhood history. He said Oran’s parents, Ryan and Laura Routh, divorced when he was 12 years old.

Oran lived with his mother until she kicked him out of the house at the age of 15 for refusing to go to church. He then lived with Ryan until the father pushed him down the steps, Coalter said, citing a letter to the judge from Laura, who described Ryan as a “sex addict.”

Laura’s letter further stated that Ryan would frequently “belittle” Oran as a child—giving him 10 or more books to read at once. Oran did do well in school, earning a scholarship to Guilford College. However, he dropped out after a little more than a year due to “burnout,” according to the mother.

The sentencing memos—where the parties argue what the punishment should be—are typically public records. But in this case, they are sealed by Judge Osteen—presumably because of the graphic conduct described, but also because Ryan wrote letters to the judge. Ryan is currently facing attempted assassination charges in Florida, and is set to stand trial in September.

Law enforcement started investigating Oran for child pornography in late 2023, when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or NCMEC, flagged a video allegedly on his phone. NCMEC passed that tip along to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, which visited his mother’s home last February. Law enforcement didn’t follow up until Oran’s father allegedly tried to kill Trump.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.