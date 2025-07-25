Sadistic ‘764’ Pedophile’s Dad Arrested for Attempting to Silence Son’s Victim

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Michael Spitze, the father of alleged Satanic pedophile Kyle Spitze, has been charged with threatening one of his son’s victims.

Headline USA first reported on the Spitzes in February 2024, before Kyle had been arrested. This publication had received information that Kyle—who had recently achieved internet fame when a video of his mom’s boyfriend shooting him went viral—was involved in the Satanic pedophile cult “764.”

At the time, Headline USA interviewed Michael, who defended his son—though he did confim that Kyle was in the Satanic cult “764,” which is an offshoot of the Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A—a Satanic-themed accelerationist group involved in multiple terrorist plots.

Look who was just arrested for threatening one of Kyle's victims? 👀

Michael Spitze, whom I interviewed last year, allegedly tried bribing one of Kyle's minor victims.

Michael Spitze, whom I interviewed last year, allegedly tried bribing one of Kyle's minor victims.

The victim also told the father that Kyle said he indeed killed his mother, who purportedly died of an OD last…

Spitze said his son, who was 18 at the time, was groomed by a woman named “Tara,” who was nearly 20 years his senior.

“He was just turning 18, and that woman convinced him to move to Washington state. and she groomed him and taught him how to do all that stuff online. I hate her,” Michael Spitze said at the time. “But no, my son is not a pedophile. He just may be associated with some fucked up people, but he’s definitely not involved in those activities.”

However, the FBI disagreed with Michael’s assessment, arresting Kyle weeks later.

Apparently, the father then tried to silence a victim. A July 23 indictment, first reported by CourtWatch, charges Michael with two counts of attempting to tamper with a victim.

“On or about March 4, 2024, to on or about March 18, 2024 … Michael William Spitze did knowingly attempt to intimidate, threaten, corruptly persuade and engage in misleading conduct towards a minor victim (MV) by providing MV money and engaging in manipulative behavior towards MV, with the intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the communication to law enforcement of information,” the indictment states.

The DOJ’s detention memorandum provided more details, revealing that Michael sent money to the victim to communicate with Kyle in prison. At one point, Michael asked the victim for a ‘clean images less than 5mb’ of herself to send to Kyle, which she sent. He also asked her to delete incriminating evidence.

Eventually, the minor victim sent a blistering message to Michael about her son’s activities.

“Micahel im only 16 years old kyle has been grooming and extorting me for months now, i wasnt lying about being kicked out and sexually assaulted im actually kicked out of my house and have been struggling really bad but micahel kyle isnt a good person at all ive watched him first hand groom and extort other girls he claims he isnt a pedophile and that hes something called a hebephile is what he said he is, when melanie tragically passed away,” the victim told him, referring to Kyle’s mother, Melanie, who reportedly died of a drug overdose in January 2024.

“He said he had killed her and posted photos of her all over the internet, everything everyones been saying is completely true im sorry I didnt tell you sooner i was so afraid of kyle but the authorities contacted me today i didnt give any information to them at all.”

Kyle Spitze pled guilty to sex abuse crimes last December after striking a deal with the Justice Department last week—agreeing to plea guilty to four of the eight crimes he was originally charged for. Part of his plea agreement entails him admitting that he committed his crimes with a terroristic purpose in mind.

Michael is being held on pretrial detention. A hearing for him has yet to be scheduled on the court docket.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.