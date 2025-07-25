Friday, July 25, 2025

House Panel Votes to Subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton in Epstein Probe

The subcommittee is seeking to find potential links between the Clintons and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hillary and Bill Clinton
Hillary and Bill Clinton / IMAGE: Fox Business via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA House Oversight Subcommittee voted on Wednesday to advance a subpoena against Bill Clinton, the disgraced former president and Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate, as part of a congressional probe into Jeffrey Epstein. 

The subcommittee is seeking to find potential links between the Clintons and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and related offenses. 

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., introduced a motion during the subcommittee hearing to demand that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoena the Clintons and others tied to the probe. 

“I have a motion to subpoena the following individuals to expand the full committee’s investigation into Miss Maxwell – and the list reads as follows,” Perry said, before naming: “William Jefferson Clinton, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, James Brian Comey, Loretta Elizabeth Lynch, Eric Hampton Holder, Jr., Merrick Brian Garland, Robert Swan Mueller III, William Pelham Barr, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions the third, and Alberto Gonzales.” 

“That’s the full list, Mr. Chairman. And that’s the motion,” Perry added, as quoted by Fox News.  

According to the outlet, the motion passed by voice vote 8-to-2. Comer must still formally issue the subpoenas.  

In an X post, Comer thanked Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., for leading the bipartisan vote and vowed to prepare the subpoenas. 

“I commend Representative Robert Garcia for being bipartisan in one of his first official acts as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee by voting to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales,” Comer said. 

“The Oversight Committee is preparing subpoenas for these individuals and the Epstein files and will issue them in the near future,” he added. 

The same subcommittee also passed a motion to subpoena Maxwell, demanding Comer seek a deposition from the convicted trafficker, who is now in federal custody. 

In a separate X post, Comer announced the DOJ had agreed to work with the committee’s investigation. 

“I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025,” Comer said. “The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison.” 

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also a member of the Oversight Committee who initiated the subpoena vote for Maxwell’s testimony, said her sentence could be reduced if she provided critical information to federal investigators.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House Report Reveals FBI Spied on Catholic Priest Over Confidential Conversations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com