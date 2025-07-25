House Panel Votes to Subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton in Epstein Probe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A House Oversight Subcommittee voted on Wednesday to advance a subpoena against Bill Clinton, the disgraced former president and Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate, as part of a congressional probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

The subcommittee is seeking to find potential links between the Clintons and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and related offenses.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., introduced a motion during the subcommittee hearing to demand that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoena the Clintons and others tied to the probe.

“I have a motion to subpoena the following individuals to expand the full committee’s investigation into Miss Maxwell – and the list reads as follows,” Perry said, before naming: “William Jefferson Clinton, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, James Brian Comey, Loretta Elizabeth Lynch, Eric Hampton Holder, Jr., Merrick Brian Garland, Robert Swan Mueller III, William Pelham Barr, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions the third, and Alberto Gonzales.”

“That’s the full list, Mr. Chairman. And that’s the motion,” Perry added, as quoted by Fox News.

According to the outlet, the motion passed by voice vote 8-to-2. Comer must still formally issue the subpoenas.

In an X post, Comer thanked Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., for leading the bipartisan vote and vowed to prepare the subpoenas.

“I commend Representative Robert Garcia for being bipartisan in one of his first official acts as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee by voting to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales,” Comer said.

“The Oversight Committee is preparing subpoenas for these individuals and the Epstein files and will issue them in the near future,” he added.

The same subcommittee also passed a motion to subpoena Maxwell, demanding Comer seek a deposition from the convicted trafficker, who is now in federal custody.

In a separate X post, Comer announced the DOJ had agreed to work with the committee’s investigation.

“I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025,” Comer said. “The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison.”

🚨 I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025. The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison. pic.twitter.com/N0J6Gul37g — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 23, 2025

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also a member of the Oversight Committee who initiated the subpoena vote for Maxwell’s testimony, said her sentence could be reduced if she provided critical information to federal investigators.

🚨 🚨🚨🚨 @RepTimBurchett admits Trump plans to reduce Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentence in exchange for her testimony pic.twitter.com/b46tRMWODj — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 24, 2025

This is a developing story.