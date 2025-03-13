Alex Jones Says He’s Target of ‘Credible’ Assassination Plot Days after Reporter’s Murder

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Podcast host Alex Jones claimed on Wednesday that he received “credible” information about an ongoing assassination plot against him—alleging that Ukrainian individuals are behind the threat.

In a video shared on X, Jones said that General Michael Flynn, the former U.S. national security advisor, received intelligence from “high-level” sources about the plot. Jones has not shared any documents regarding the plot.

“There’s a contract out on me,” Jones said. “Of course, it’s tied to the Ukrainians.” Jones is seen driving an SUV in the video, saying that Flynn extended the information to one of his shows’ producers.

General Flynn just called to warn Infowars that he has confirmed from high-level Intel sources that there is a credible assassination plot, actively taking place against me! pic.twitter.com/SwnzHXt9hS — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 12, 2025

Jones’s allegations come less than a week after InfoWars reporter Jamie White was fatally shot outside his Texas apartment. Skeptics might think that the bombastic Jones is exploiting the death for attention.

According to the police’s account of the killing, White confronted a group of would-be burglars attempting to break into a parked vehicle before he was shot. His body was found near midnight and no suspects have been apprehended.

“It’s looking worse and worse that they got to hire a group of something … to send a message to everybody with Jamie,” Jones warned. “This is pure intimidation; this is terrorism and it’s all they’ve got left.”

“This is the fight for America in the future—and, like I said, I knew this weeks ago,” he continued.

Jones also said there were individuals also trying to kill Elon Musk, the tech mogul helping President Donald Trump expose fraud and government waste through DOGE. On Monday, Musk claimed X suffered a cyber attack from a Ukrainian IP.

Jones’s comments garnered more than 2 million views and came on the heels of two swatting incidents targeting InfoWars host Chase Geiser.

Geiser released security camera footage showing between six to eight officers using a PA system to order him out of his home at 2:00 a.m.

“I was handcuffed in the middle of the street, presumably at gunpoint though I couldn’t tell because of the light being shined on my face,” Geiser said. “I was then led into the house where my wife was woken up and we were informed that they received a call from someone pretending to be me and threatening to kill my family.”