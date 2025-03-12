Quantcast
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

AOC Hit w/ Ethics Complaint over Dance ‘Training’ Payment

'In the era of reining in government spending, the American people deserve to know lawmakers are being good stewards of their tax dollars...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
FILE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was slapped with an ethics complaint from a government accountability nonprofit Tuesday.

Americans for Public Trust sent the complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics and accused her of misusing taxpayer funds on dance “training,” according to the New York Post.

Ocasio-Cortez allegedly used her Member Representational Allowance to pay $3,700 to “Juan D Gonzalez” and $850 to “Bombazo Dance Co Inc” in December 2024.

The charges were listed as “training.”

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has made expenditures from her official office account that she herself contends should have been reported to the FEC, presumably because they were made for campaign purposes,” the group wrote in the complaint.

It requested a full investigation be opened on the Squad member.

“If it is revealed that Representative Ocasio-Cortez has demonstrated a pattern of using her taxpayer-funded MRA to pay her campaign expenses, we further request a full investigation be commenced by your office,” the complaint added.

Ocasio-Cortez previously took to X on Saturday to deny the allegations when animator Paul Szypula shared the page showing the dance payment.

“100% wrong. None of this is taxpayer money, this is an FEC filing,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Be loud and wrong about something else. Try again next time.”

Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, spoke with Fox News Digital regarding the complaint.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s troubling payments from her taxpayer funded account for activities such as dance classes should be investigated,” Sutherland told the outlet. “In the era of reining in government spending, the American people deserve to know lawmakers are being good stewards of their tax dollars.”

Ocasio-Cortez previously faced another ethics probe in 2023 after accepting a free ticket to the Met Gala in 2021.

