AOC Hit w/ Ethics Complaint over Dance ‘Training’ Payment

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was slapped with an ethics complaint from a government accountability nonprofit Tuesday.

Americans for Public Trust sent the complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics and accused her of misusing taxpayer funds on dance “training,” according to the New York Post.

Ocasio-Cortez allegedly used her Member Representational Allowance to pay $3,700 to “Juan D Gonzalez” and $850 to “Bombazo Dance Co Inc” in December 2024.

The charges were listed as “training.”

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has made expenditures from her official office account that she herself contends should have been reported to the FEC, presumably because they were made for campaign purposes,” the group wrote in the complaint.

It requested a full investigation be opened on the Squad member.

“If it is revealed that Representative Ocasio-Cortez has demonstrated a pattern of using her taxpayer-funded MRA to pay her campaign expenses, we further request a full investigation be commenced by your office,” the complaint added.

Ocasio-Cortez previously took to X on Saturday to deny the allegations when animator Paul Szypula shared the page showing the dance payment.

100% wrong. None of this is taxpayer money, this is an FEC filing. Be loud and wrong about something else. Try again next time — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2025

“100% wrong. None of this is taxpayer money, this is an FEC filing,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Be loud and wrong about something else. Try again next time.”