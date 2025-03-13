Quantcast
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Rosie O’Donnell Flees the US over Trump’s Presidency

'It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Rosie O’Donnell
Rosie O’Donnell / IMAGE: @OliLondonTV via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Rosie O’Donnell decided to move to Ireland in response to President Donald Trump winning the election.

She revealed the move in a Tuesday TikTok video where she said her last day in the U.S. was Jan. 15.

@rosie hello all – here’s whats been going on folks – sending love ❤️- follow me on substack – link in my bio #bewell #speakkindlytoyourself #dourbest ♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell


“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” O’Donnell said in the video. “And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

The 62-year-old added she is in the process of getting her Irish citizenship.

O’Donnell alluded to politics as the reason she felt the need to flee.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well,” she continued. “The personal is political, as we all know.”

O’Donnell added she would think about coming back to the States in the future.

“I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” she continued. “And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

It just so happened the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin was at the White House on Wednesday and a reporter decided to question why he allowed O’Donnell in the country.

“Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people. Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland?” the reporter asked.

Trump, who has a longstanding feud with the comedian, praised the question posed to Martin.

“Thank you, I like that question,” Trump said. “Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is?”

Trump continued and said he would be better off not knowing who she is.

Leftist comedian Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi also decided to leave the U.S. in response to Trump’s win.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
