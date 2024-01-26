‘Trump Won’ Viral Hitmaker Calls Out GOP RINOs in New ‘Party People’ Music Video

(Gwendolyn Sims, Headline USA) Country music’s viral, pro-MAGA hitmaker Natasha Owens called out GOP RINOs in her fearless new music video, “Party People.”

I am sick and tired of the ALL TALK and NO ACTION GOP Rinos (Republican in name only) 🦏🚫 https://t.co/nzsXL7Eg81 — Natasha Owens Music (@tashaowensmusic) January 25, 2024

“Party People” is the latest in a string of viral musical hits by Owens, a patriotic, Christian powerhouse.

Since there were way too many RINOs to call them all out in one 3-minute song, Owens “decided to do not only a U.S. version but also a Texas Version” of the video:

U.S. Version: https://youtu.be/eQwee7QHNv8?si=Hti4PoEJHlnccgqO

Texas Version: https://youtu.be/nwg2As-CfcQ?si=s1Khdn6gnlnoz1bD

Original Version: https://youtu.be/AR9q4DcuE2M?si=sAamhJfy2c3nSp3u

“I am sick and tired of the ALL TALK and NO ACTION GOP Rinos (Republican in name only),” Owens said in a press release.

The Republicans “have the ability to defund this radical agenda, but they choose to partner with the Democrats,” she added.

Owens said she came “to the conclusion that they are either being bought or blackmailed.” And she “wanted to show the world how sick [Americans] are of the lip service” from RINO politicians.

Produced by Grammy-nominated multiple-Dove-Award-winner Ian Eskelin for Radiate Music, the upbeat chorus of “Party People” makes Owens’s disgust for the RINOs clear:

“Party People in the house / Put your hands up high. / I can’t tell the difference / From the Left to the Right. / Elephants and asses / Who don’t know good from evil / Ain’t my kinda Party People.”

The RINO politicians “are either working for or against the American people,” Owens said.

“These politicians in Washington, [D.C.] and in Texas, where I am, are not working for us,” she added. “If they can’t put America First, then they don’t deserve to lead.”

Going viral is nothing new to Owens. She began topping the pop charts with her patriotic anthems last year when her smash hit single “Trump Won” amassed “over 70 million social media impressions despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets, and shares being removed on nearly all platforms.”

“Trump Won” surprised the music industry when it debuted at No. 1 on iTunes before debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard Digital Sales Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales Chart.

The song even caught the attention of former President Donald J. Trump himself, who posted the video numerous times on his personal account for TruthSocial.

“Thousands of people filled stadiums for President Trump while no one was showing up for the Joe Biden rallies,” Owens said of the 2020 election.

“We all stayed up watching the election and we were so hopeful. But we all woke up to unexplainable events that happened overnight,” she continued. “In the months and years that followed, there wasn’t much that was investigated, and wrongs were not righted,” so now it’s time to call out the RINOs and “take back America.”

In addition to “Party People,” Owens also released her latest studio album, American Patriot. The album is a powerful “collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry,” notes the press release.

It includes notable tracks such as “2nd Protects the First,” “America First,” “Stand for Life,” and “The Star Spangled Banner,” which Owens has performed all over the country.

