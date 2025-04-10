Accused Nazi Terrorist Says Undercover FBI Agents Got Him Drunk on Night of ‘Attack’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On the eve of last November’s Election Day, the Biden-controlled Justice Department announced that it foiled a white supremacist terrorist attack on a Tennessee energy facility—a case that involved the use of at least five undercover informants and agents.

According to the DOJ, Skyler Philippi was planning to destroy a Tennessee energy facility—”but the FBI had already compromised his plot.”

Philippi tells another story. In a letter from jail to U.S. Judge William Campbell Jr., Phillipi said that the undercover FBI agents got him drunk on the night they were going to carry out their so-called plot.

“Undercover FBI agents got me intoxicated prior to the alleged attempt. They also financed and aided in the alleged attempt. I, being under the influence, was not of sound or rational mind at the time of the alleged attempt,” he said in a letter docketed with the federal court on Wednesday.

“Also, prior to the attempt (roughly 20 to 30 minutes before the attempt) the undercover FBI agents brought me to a bar/brewery in West Nashville, I cannot recall the name.”

NEW: The man accused (the day before Election Day) of a white supremacist plot to blow up a substation just told his judge that undercover FBI agents took him to a nearby brewery and got him drunk before they went to carry out their plans.

Philippi further complained that his lawyer is anti-Trump and pro-Antifa. He said that his attorney, David Baker, is pressuring him into taking a plea deal, and that he’d rather have a public defender named Stephanie Ritchie represent him instead.

Philippi is scheduled to have a status hearing on April 25.

His allegations against the FBI are reminiscent to what took place in the 2020 alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer—a case where at least 12 undercover agents and informants were found to have heavily influenced the plot. In that case, undercover informants would also get their targets drunk and stoned before recording them talking about Whitmer.

In the Philippi case, the DOJ’s own documents also show that undercover informants and agents pushed Philippi towards terrorism.

According to the DOJ’s complaint, Philippi had been talking to an FBI informant online earlier this year about committing a mass shooting at a YMCA in Columbia, Tennessee. Instead of arresting him for that, the FBI informant introduced Philippi to another informant, who was located physically closer to him.

That FBI informant, in turn, introduced Phillippi to an undercover agent in August. During an in-person meeting, the defendant allegedly told the agent about his “manifesto,” which outlined desires to attack “high tax cities or industrial areas to let the kikes lose money.” During that conversation, he also allegedly told the agent about his previous affiliation with the Atomwaffen Division—a neo-Nazi terrorist group infiltrated by the FBI years ago.

On Sept. 28, the FBI introduced Philippi to yet another undercover agent. After the meeting, the undercover agents drove him to a substation to plot the attack, according to the complaint.

A few weeks later, Philippi told the undercover agents he wanted to participate in a “Nordic ritual”—something that’s often popular with neo-Nazi groups such as the Atomwaffen. Philippi said he never participated in such a ritual before, but “the UCEs told PHILIPPI they had previously participated in a Nordic ritual and offered to help set it up.”

As Philippi’s supposed plot progressed, he told the agents he was having trouble building the drone to use as a bomber. According to the criminal complaint, the FBI agents then gave him a drone to use.

Philippi is pictured test-flying the drone in the FBI’s criminal complaint. Afterwards, “PHILIPPI and the UCEs returned to the hotel and began preparing for the attack,” the complaint states.

Later that night, he and the undercover agents left their hotel to carry out the attack—stopping at a bar first, according to Philippi.

“Law-enforcement agents arrested PHILIPPI while he was preparing the drone and the explosives from the back of the vehicle,” the criminal complaint states.

Philippi is charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.