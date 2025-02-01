Quantcast
Saturday, February 1, 2025

Trump Victory: Maduro Releases US Hostages, Seemingly Agrees to Take Back Deportees

'We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell and six American hostages released by Venezuela (X/Screenshot)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s envoy for special missions, made a highly successful first visit to Venezuela, securing the release of six American hostages—a major victory less than two weeks into the Trump administration. 

Trump had dispatched Grenell to deliver a blunt message to Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro: he must take back the thousands of illegal aliens soon to be removed from the U.S. 

As photos of Grenell shaking hands with Maduro gained viral attention on social media, Trump took to Truth Social to announce the hostages’ return. 

“Just been informed that we are bringing six hostages home from Venezuela,” Trump wrote. “Thank you to Ric Grenell and my entire staff. Great job!”  

Grenell also announced the hostages’ release on X, sharing a photo of him standing with them.  

“We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens,” Grenell wrote, noting that the men “couldn’t stop thanking” Trump for their release. 

Four of them appeared in blue prison uniforms, visibly happy that they were leaving the poverty-stricken South American country. 

The liberal Washington Post identified one of the six men as David Estrella, a 64-year-old Bronx resident arrested in Venezuela on Sept. 9 after traveling there to visit friends. He was barred from contacting his family during his months-long captivity. 

“After such horrible moments that we and David have suffered unjustly, we look forward to welcoming him home,” said Estrella’s former wife, Elvia Margarita Macias. 

Grenell’s visit marked the first time in over a decade that a senior U.S. official traveled to Venezuela in a U.S. Air Force plane, according to Atlantic Council senior fellow Geoff Ramsey. 

“It’s impossible to overstate the significance of Trump choosing Venezuela as the first country in the region to receive his administration,” Ramsey stated. “I can’t recall the last time a U.S. official met with Maduro in the presidential palace with the cameras rolling. … This is uncharted territory.” 

Addressing the hostages’ release, Maduro said, “We say to President Trump: We have taken a first step. Hopefully it can be sustained.” 

