Trump Dominates Three-Way Debate—Jabs at Harris, Clashes w/ Biased Moderators

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the ABC News presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, immediately launching a full-scale attack on his opponent’s talking points.

Throughout the debate, watched fully by Headline USA, Trump not only engaged with Harris but also clashed with the left-leaning ABC moderators, who delivered dubious fact-checks. Harris, in contrast, came off as overly rehearsed, robotic and inauthentic in her responses.

Trump Corners Harris on Abortion

Trump wasted no time cornering Harris on the contentious issue of abortion. Referring to her as a “Marxist” lacking any substantial policy proposals, Trump zeroed in on late-term abortion.

“Will she allow abortion in the 8th month, 9th month, 7th month,” Trump challenged, as Harris conveniently dodged the question “Would you do that? Why don’t you ask her that question.”

Harris remained mum, lowering her eyes to scribble notes, seemingly trying to recall pre-written talking points. Her failure to address the question stood out as a recurring pattern throughout the debate.

Bullseye from Trump: “And the other thing, they — you should ask, will she allow abortion in the eighth month, ninth month, seventh month?” Kamala Harris: “Come on.” Trump: “Okay. Would you do that? Why don’t you ask her that question?” Harris: “Why — why don’t you answer the… pic.twitter.com/kuWURiyri5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2024

Harris’s Memorized Attacks Fall Flat

Harris attempted to go on the offensive against Trump with rehearsed political jabs, often missing their mark. Trump constantly mocked and trolled her for most of the debate.

In one exchange, Trump sarcastically said he would send Harris a “MAGA” in response to Harris co-opting some of his signature policy proposals, including building a border wall and abolishing taxes on tips.

On other occasions, Harris plotted to bait Trump into irrelevant discussions in an apparent bid to skip talking about what policies she supports.

Trump said he was gonna send Kamala Harris a MAGA hat because she stay copying his policies lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Ao4QXad2bA — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 11, 2024

Trump Trolls Biden and Harris Over the Border

Trump’s humor then targeted both Harris and his embattled boss, President Joe Biden. He urged Harris to pause the debate, fly back to Washington and wake Biden to sign a bill closing the southern border.

“The president of the United States, you will get him out the bed, you’ll wake him up in 4’oclock in the afternoon and you’d say, ‘Come on, come on down to the office let’s sign bill,” Trump joked, mocking Biden’s reported inability to work efficiently after sundown.

TRUMP: “I’d like to see her go down to Washington D.C. and let her sign a bill to close up the border because they have the right to do it… the President of the United States, you’ll get him out of bed, you’ll wake him up at 4 o’clock in the afternoon… If they do that, the… pic.twitter.com/jkYhWNOsGN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 11, 2024

Irony in Harris’s Accusations of Weaponizing Justice

Trump grinned when Harris accused him of planning to weaponize the justice system to target political enemies if elected.

Trump quickly retorted by highlighting the irony: Harris serves as vice president in an administration that appointed a special counsel to prosecute Trump, namely her political opponent.

Donald Trump wipes the floor with the left’s election interference and weaponization of the Justice Dept. ABC’s @DavidMuir rescues Kamala and allows her to respond to “this notion of weaponization.” Trump’s eye roll is all of us watching this debate. pic.twitter.com/DDd3JjMJ3o — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 11, 2024

ABC News Moderators’ Dubious Fact-Checks

Throughout the debate, Harris wasn’t Trump’s only opponent. ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis frequently interrupted Trump with fact-checks that ranged from dubious to outright fake.

One such moment came when Davis claimed that no state allows babies to be killed after birth. However, data reviewed by The Daily Signal revealed that babies have been left to die in botched abortions in Minnesota, the state governed by Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz.

.@LinseyDavis just claimed there is no state where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born. Data from Tim Walz's own home state show that the state allowed babies to die if they were born alive in botched abortions. https://t.co/6Jf3E35rLe — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 11, 2024

Similarly, Muir incorrectly dismissed reports that pets had gone missing in Ohio amid the arrival of thousands of Haitian nationals.

Residents have raised alarm about Haitians potentially snatching pets for consumption in testimony to lawmakers.

EXCLUSIVE: Police Audio, Report Confirm Haitian Goose-Hunting In Ohio: ‘They All Had Geese In Their Hands’ pic.twitter.com/hCVtCYaAl7 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 11, 2024

These concerns were enough to prompt Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to launch an investigation into ways to block the Biden-Harris administration from transporting illegal aliens into Ohio cities.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Please check regularly for updates with specific quotes and videos from the debate.