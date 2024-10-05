(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden decided to use his remaining months in the White House to hide the corruption of his son, Hunter Biden, until after the 2024 election.

The National Pulse reported that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) decided to delay the release of documents related to Joe and Hunter’s corruption during Barack Obama’s presidential years for the next 30 days, which means that Americans would not be able to view the documents until November 6, which is a day right after the 2024 election.

According to the news source, some of the NARA records could expose the Biden family even more, specifically Hunter’s foreign business dealings and how they helped the Biden family to become rich.

“Biden, Obama and NARA are concealing these potentially explosive records until the day after the 2024 election, November 6, 2024,” the conservative litigation group America First Legal reported.

AFL then wrote that it tried to obtain some records through the Freedom of Information Act (FIOA) in August 2022, but NARA refused to comply. One month later, after receiving the response, AFL filed a lawsuit against NARA to obtain the records.

“Now, just a month before the 2024 Presidential election, President Biden’s lawyers and President Obama’s legal representatives are delaying the release of documents that include email messages with James Biden…, Lion Hall…, and [Hunter’s firm] Rosemont Seneca,’ about ‘photographs from a White House visit of Vice President Biden with James Biden [and] preparation of Vice President and Biden’s final tax forms and financial disclosures for the year 2015,'” AFL wrote in its report.

The recent news came after Axios, of all news sources, noted that Biden had disappeared from the public eye. Axios reported that Biden held no public events in 43 of 75 days after leaving the presidential race.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Biden was almost entirely replaced by either the current Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, or Biden’s wife, Jill.