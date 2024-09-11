ABC News Coverage Is 100% Positive of Kamala, 93% Negative of Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Right before the ABC News debate, the Media Research Center discovered in its study that the network’s flagship primetime news show, World News Tonight, has always praised Kamala Harris and almost always criticized Donald Trump, highlighting the blatant bias of the far-left network.

MRC analysts studied every campaign story aired on the news show from July 21, 2024, the day Harris entered the race, to Sept. 6, 2024, and discovered that every statement by ABC News anchors, reporters, voters and other “nonpartisan” sources about Harris and her campaign were “clearly positive.”

“That computes to a gravity-defying 100% positive spin score for the vice president,” the news source stated.

As expected, ABC News has been very critical of Trump. The study found that over the same period of time, the network’s World News Tonight aired only five “clearly positive” comments about Trump, compared to 66 negative comments.

These results indicated that while 100% of the comments about Harris were positive, a shocking 93% of comments about Trump were negative.

“Our measure of good press/bad press omits partisan comments, as well as ‘horse race’ assessments about the candidates’ poll standings and prospects. So, while viewers of ABC’s World News Tonight certainly heard negative comments about Harris during these past six-and-a-half weeks, all of them were from Trump, his campaign team, or other Republicans — never from reporters or nonpartisan sources,” the news source added.

MRC then continued exposing the explicit bias of the network against Trump.

“At the same time, while our spin score similarly excludes all Democratic soundbites about the Republican nominee, ABC’s reporters and anchors either jumped in to criticize Trump themselves or broadcast negative comments from non-partisan sources to impart a heavily negative spin to the former President’s coverage,” the news source wrote.

According to MRC, the network also refused to acknowledge that Harris is a far-left ideologue, instead deciding to call her a “liberal,” even though socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., previously said that Harris is a left-wing radical.