Trump Suggests Pulling ABC’s License After ‘Rigged’ Debate

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump slammed ABC News after Tuesday night’s debate, suggesting the network’s license should be pulled because of its bias against him.

“ABC took a big hit last night,” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday.

“I mean, to be honest, they’re a news organization. They have to be licensed to do it,” he added, referring to the Federal Communication Commission’s licensing for local broadcast stations.

“They ought to take away their license for the way they did that,” he argued.

Echoing many critics on the Right, Trump argued his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris was actually a “three on one” debate, with the moderators asking deliberately biased questions and repeatedly fact-checking him while failing to fact-check Harris.

“It was a rigged deal as I assumed it would be,” Trump said. “When you look at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her … The press is so dishonest in this country. It’s amazing.”

Co-moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis “fact-checked” Trump six times throughout the debate, sometimes falsely, as Davis did when she claimed there were “zero” states that allowed late-term abortions.

Harris, on the other hand, was not fact-checked once, despite repeating the widely debunked “very fine people” hoax.

Even the left-leaning fact-check website Snopes has acknowledged that Trump never called white supremacists “very fine people” in the wake of the 2017 Charlottesville riot.

“In a news conference after the rally protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue, Trump did say there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’ referring to the protesters and the counterprotesters. He said in the same statement he wasn’t talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, who he said should be ‘condemned totally,'” Snopes wrote.

Muir and Davis, however, did not point this out or correct Harris.

Harris also brazenly lied by claiming she was present in the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters breached the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Although she was there in the morning, she had left to go to the nearby Democratic National Committee headquarters before rallygoers arrived on the scene.

“I think they lost a lot of credibility,” Trump said. “I think it was one of my better debates. Maybe my best debate, I think.”