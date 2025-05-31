Saturday, May 31, 2025

A Criminal Hacked Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and is Now Impersonating Her

Donald Trump and Susie Wiles
President-elect Donald Trump brings Susie Wiles to the podium at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAThe government is investigating after elected officials, business executives and other prominent figures in recent weeks received messages from someone impersonating Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

Trump said Wiles is “an amazing woman” and “she can handle it.”

“They breached the phone; they tried to impersonate her,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “Nobody can impersonate her. There’s only one Susie.”

A White House official confirmed the investigation Friday and said the White House takes cybersecurity of its staff seriously. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that senators, governors, business leaders and others began receiving text messages and phone calls from someone who seemed to have gained access to the contacts in Wiles’ personal cellphone. The messages and calls were not coming from Wiles’ number, the newspaper reported.

Some of those who received calls heard a voice that sounded like Wiles, which may have been generated by artificial intelligence, according to the report. Some received text messages that they initially thought were official White House requests but some people reported the messages did not sound like Wiles.

The FBI warned in a public service announcement this month of a “malicious text and voice messaging campaign” in which unidentified “malicious actors” have been impersonating senior U.S. government officials.

The scheme, according to the FBI, has relied on text messages and AI-generated voice messages that purport to come from a senior U.S. official and that aim to dupe other government officials as well as the victim’s associates and contacts.

“Safeguarding our administration officials’ ability to securely communicate to accomplish the president’s mission is a top priority,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement Friday.

It is unclear how someone gained access to Wiles’ phone, but the intrusion is the latest security breach for Trump staffers. Last year, Iran hacked into Trump’s campaign and sensitive internal documents were stolen and distributed, including a dossier on Vice President JD Vance, created before he was selected as Trump’s running mate.

Wiles, who served as a comanager of Trump’s campaign before taking on the linchpin role in his new administration, has amassed a powerful network of contacts.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

