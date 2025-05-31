Secret Service Whistleblower: Biden Would Regularly Get Lost in White House Closet

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Secret Service whistleblower has alleged that President Joe Biden would regularly get lost in his own White House closet—the latest, and one of the most absurd, indications that Biden was not fit to serve.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., talked about the whistleblower claim Friday on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show.

“This Secret Service whistleblower was assigned to Biden, and he told me Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House. I mean, the guy literally stumbling around the White House residence couldn’t find the way out of his own closet—the President of the United States.”

The whistleblower disclosure corroborates what Republicans have been saying since the 2020 election, but what Democrats are only now starting to admit—that Biden was never mentally cut out for the job.

Audio of his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur was finally released earlier this month, showing that the then-President struggled to recall key memories, including when his son, Beau Biden, died. The interview was conducted as part of Hur’s classified documents investigation, in which he declined to prosecute Biden on the grounds that he would present himself to a jury as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

The Secret Service whistleblower allegation was one of many that Hawley’s office received in the wake of last year’s assassination attempts on Trump. Last September, he published a “whistleblower report,” which, among other things, revealed that Secret Service intelligence units were absent from the Butler rally.

“Deployment of these units would have mitigated poor communication between different law enforcement components, which has emerged as one of the core operational failures of the day,” Hawley said in his report.

Furthermore, the Secret Service did not check IDs when issuing credentials that authorize access to restricted areas of the site, contrary to typical practice, according to Hawley.

Along with revealing new whistleblower disclosures, Hawley also said in his report that the Secret Service and DHS have refused to provide him with answers he and the public seek about July 13. In some cases, the Secret Service has outright refused to provide him with info, he said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.