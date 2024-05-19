Crockett Plays Race Card, Calls MTG ‘Racist’ After Heated Exchange

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, infamously known for her controversial behavior in the House of Representatives, is now playing the race card after insulting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., physical appearance.

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that,” Crockett told reporters on Friday, repeating the same allegations during an interview with CNN on Friday.

Her claims followed a heated exchange with Greene during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday.

Greene accused Crockett’s “fake lashes” of blocking her sight, prompting Crockett to retaliate with her own insult.

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct,” she said.

Looks like they’re having a totally normal one over in Oversight… pic.twitter.com/0l45attPNa — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 17, 2024

In the CNN interview, Crockett complained about alleged attacks from “MAGA America,” sarcastically stating, “I’ve received so many amazing compliments from MAGA America throughout my time in Congress.”

She added, “A lot of times when I would go viral, instead of them trying to address the things that I laid out in a very factual way, what they would try to do is say, ‘Oh, look at her hair,’ or ‘Look at her nails,’ or ‘Look at her lashes,’ and they would all then associate anything I do as a form of beautification with being quote-unquote ‘ghetto.’”

Strikingly, in the same CNN interview, Crockett defended her use of derogatory terms when addressing Greene.

“Why did you react the way that you did to the comment that Marjorie Taylor Greene made about you,” CNN host Abby Philip asked Crocket.

In response, Crockett claimed that she did not immediately respond to Greene’s remarks but posed a rhetorical question about House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s ruling that Greene’s remarks needed to be removed from the record, but did not force her to apologize.

“I want to clarify that I actually did not react instantaneously to. I was actually trying to allow the process to work,” she claimed.