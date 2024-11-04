5 Undercover Feds Used in ‘White Supremacist’ Terror Plot Announced Day before Election

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced charges Monday against Skyler Philippi, 24, of Columbia, Tennessee, for allegedly attempting to carry out a white supremacist terrorist attack—a case that involved the use of at least five undercover informants and agents, resembling the FBI’s dubious charges against the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor four years ago, also right before Election Day.

According to the DOJ, Philippi was planning to destroy a Tennessee energy facility—”but the FBI had already compromised his plot,” according to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Monday press release.

The government’s criminal complaint suggests that undercover informants and agents pushed Philippi towards terrorism.

According to the complaint, Philippi had been talking to an FBI informant online earlier this year about committing a mass shooting at a YMCA in Columbia, Tennessee. After that alleged threat, the FBI informant introduced him to another informant, who was located physically closer to him.

On the day before the Election, the DOJ just announced the takedown of a "white supremacist" terror plot to blow up a substation. The plot was comprised of only 1 actual target, and AT LEAST five undercover feds — 2 of them pictured here w/ the target and an inert pipe bomb… pic.twitter.com/gDM1taj6xI — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 4, 2024

On July 17, Philippi allegedly talked with the informant about attacking “nine or more electric substations.” Phillippi also allegedly asked the informant for a tool to de-rail a train—though that conversation wasn’t recorded.

The FBI informant introduced Phillippi to an undercover agent in August. During an in-person meeting, the defendant allegedly told the agent about his “manifesto,” which outlined desires to attack “high tax cities or industrial areas to let the kikes lose money.” During that conversation, he also allegedly told the agent about his previous affiliation with the Atomwaffen Division—a neo-Nazi terrorist group infiltrated by the FBI years ago.

On Sept. 14, Philippi met with the undercover agent and another FBI undercover agent.

“PHILIPPI told the UCEs his plan to use a drone with explosives attached to it and fly the drone into the electric substation,” the criminal complaint against Philippi states.

“PHILIPPI said using a drone with explosives would be more effective than shooting at the station with a rifle. PHILIPPI advised the UCEs that he preferred to build a drone himself to avoid law enforcement detection, and he wanted to attach TATP or C-4 explosive material to the drone.”

On Sept. 28, the FBI introduced Philippi to yet another undercover agent. After the meeting, the undercover agents drove him to a substation to plot the attack, according to the complaint.

“After talking with UCE-3 by phone about the pipe bombs, on or about September 28, 2024, UCE-1 and UCE-2 were with PHILIPPI while he was conducting reconnaissance of the substation,” the complaint states.

“PHILIPPI briefed the UCEs on potential lookout locations, egress routes, and camera locations.”

A few weeks later, Philippi told the undercover agents he wanted to participate in a “Nordic ritual”—something that’s often popular with neo-Nazi groups such as the Atomwaffen. Philippi said he never participated in such a ritual before, but “the UCEs told PHILIPPI they had previously participated in a Nordic ritual and offered to help set it up.”

As Philippi’s supposed plot progressed, he told the agents he was having trouble building the drone to use as a bomber. According to the criminal complaint, the FBI agents then gave him a drone to use.

Philippi is pictured test-flying the drone on Saturday in the FBI’s criminal complaint. Afterwards, “PHILIPPI and the UCEs returned to the hotel and began preparing for the attack,” the complaint states.

“PHILIPPI took possession of the explosives, which included approximately three pounds of C-4 (PHILIPPI believed the C-4 to be active). PHILIPPI read the instructions provided by the bombmaker on how to operate the explosive device”

Later that night, he and the undercover agents left their hotel to carry out the attack.

“Law-enforcement agents arrested PHILIPPI while he was preparing the drone and the explosives from the back of the vehicle,” the criminal complaint states.

Philippi is charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.