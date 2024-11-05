Volleyball Coach Suspended after Filing Title IX Complaint over Transgender Player

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) San Jose State University suspended associate head volleyball coach Melissa Batie–Smoose after the former coach filed a Title IX complaint alleging the university showed favoritism for a transgender athlete.

The 33-page sworn declaration, which was filed on Oct. 29 and obtained by online magazine Quillette, detailed the alleged measures SJSU went through for trans player Blaire Fleming.

The complaint discussed how the university allegedly did not tell players there would be a biological male on the team. After players became aware of it, school officials said anyone who opposed Fleming joining the team should leave the university and seek “therapy.”

Batie–Smoose was instructed to not speak with media, but she decided to give an exclusive interview to OutKick.

“This is just another form of what San Jose State has been trying to do: Silence people that are speaking up for their First Amendment rights and for what’s right,” Batie–Smoose said.

She vowed that she would continue to speak out regarding the situation.

“I want to make sure I’m standing strong that only women should be in women’s sports,” Batie–Smoose said.

SJSU confirmed that Batie–Smoose was no longer with the team.

San Jose State Spartans player Brooke Slusser posted her support for her former coach on X.

“My assistant coach spoke truth to protect my team,” Slusser wrote.

The removal of Batie–Smoose came after multiple women’s volleyball teams already refused to play against SJSU due to Fleming’s involvement.

“They took away the only safe space we had in the program,” Slusser said. “Because she knew that it was right to stand up for the 18 women on the team.”

Outspoken women’s sports activist (and former college swimmer) Riley Gaines blasted SJSU’s decision to get rid of the coach in a Saturday X post.

“This is how they get people to comply—through force,” Gaines wrote.

One X user attended the game between SJSU and New Mexico University and captured Fleming’s “leaping ability and hitting power” that Batie–Smoose referenced in the complaint.