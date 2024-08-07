Quantcast
After Beating the FBI, Men Targeted in Whitmer Plot Enter Mainstream Politics

'We have a pretty simple statement of principle: America First...'

One of the Null brothers breaks down in tears after being found NOT GUILTY in the Whitmer kidnap conspiracy.
One of the Null brothers breaks down in tears after being found NOT GUILTY in the Whitmer kidnap conspiracy. PHOTO: Screenshot from trial proceedings

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In the summer of 2020, Eric Molitor, William Null and Thomas Leager were disgruntled over government lockdowns and other tyrannical policies—and unbeknownst to them, they were being targeted by FBI informants and undercover agents as part of the militia plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

Four years later, those men have moved from the militia scene to become active in mainstream politics. Molitor ran for to be Wexford County Sheriff, while Bill Null tried for township trustee in Orangeville. Both men were found not guilty of participating in the Gretchen Whitmer plot last September.

Molitor and Null both lost their bids on Tuesday. Molitor reportedly earned about 17% of the vote for Sheriff, and Null took about 14% of the votes for trustee.

However, a third man linked to the 2020 Whitmer plot is still gearing up for November. Thomas Leager, who was an unindicted co-conspirator—he didn’t know that until audio from an FBI u informant was made public earlier this year, showing that Leager was a target in the bureau’s investigation—is running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin for the America First Party.

Leager told Headline USA he decided to run after being asked to by a group called Patriots Run for America

“I wasn’t planning on running; it was the farthest thing from my mind,” said Leager, who has a background as a Second Amendment activist.

Leager is challenging Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin, as well as Republican challenger Eric Hovde—whom Leager refers to as a RINO.

The campaign between Leager and Hovde has become particularly heated, with Hovde bizarelly accusing the former Whitmer target of being a Democratic plant to siphon votes from him.

But Leager said he’s simply running a campaign that truly puts America first. His platform includes abolishing the FBI, the federal incomes tax and all foreign aid.

“We have a pretty simple statement of principle: America First. So I’m Wisconsin’s true America first candidate,” he said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

