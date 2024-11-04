Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

Ex-MSNBC Host Blasts Biden Admin for Not Putting Trump on Trial Before Election Day

'No matter who wins or loses on Tuesday, I will never not stop being mad at Joe Biden and Merrick Garland for allowing Trump to face the electorate this week without having seen the inside of a courtroom for his crimes on, and ahead of, January 6th...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Headline USA) Former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan said this week that he would “never forgive” the Biden administration for not putting former President Donald Trump on trial before Election Day.

Hasan argued Trump should have been charged earlier and more aggressively for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill uprising. 

“No matter who wins or loses on Tuesday, I will never not stop being mad at Joe Biden and Merrick Garland for allowing Trump to face the electorate this week without having seen the inside of a courtroom for his crimes on, and ahead of, January 6th,” he wrote on X. “Astonishing incompetence, caution, cowardice, and more from the top of the Democratic Party.”

Hasan believed Democrats should have been less worried about accusations from Trump and his supporters that they were weaponizing the government against the former president, and more worried about putting the former president behind bars.

Trump faced charges related to the Jan. 6 uprising, but that case was revised and delayed following the Supreme Court’s ruling that a president is immune from prosecution for official acts.

The new case against Trump, brought by special counsel Jack Smith, alleged Trump committed conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges, blasting Smith’s case as a witch hunt.

Trump’s lawyers had also sought to dismiss the case on the basis that Smith was illegally appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Another case brought by Smith against Trump, this one in regard to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, was thrown out of court for the same reason.

“Even if Smith is a valid officer, which he is not, he is a principal rather than an inferior officer and his appointment is plainly unconstitutional because he was never nominated by the President or confirmed by the Senate,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in a recent filing.

