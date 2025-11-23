Envelopes with White Powder Sent to Two Texas ICE Offices, No Public Threat

(The Center Square) Texas remains ground zero for targeted attacks against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. In the past few months, ICE facilities in Texas have been the target of shootings, bomb threats and, now, mail with powder substances.

Federal officials are investigating two incidents in north Texas after two ICE field offices received envelopes with white powdery substances this week.

No threat to the public exists at this time, the Department of Homeland Security said.

One envelope was sent to the ICE Dallas Field Office, which has been the target of recent domestic terrorist attacks. The facility was targeted by a sniper in September and a bomb threat in August, The Center Square reported.

The other envelope was found at an ICE field office in Irving where the Office of Principal Legal Advisor is located.

“On Friday morning, an ICE officer at the Dallas facility opened an envelope addressed to ‘Dallas Field Office,’ containing a white powdery substance,” DHS said. “Out of precaution, a hazardous materials (hazmat) team was called to the facility. The Federal Protective Service (FPS) and Dallas Fire Department also responded. Following a shelter in place and inspection, the facility is returning to normal operations. A second envelope was also discovered at the ICE offices in Irving, Texas.”

“There is no threat to the public and the matter is under investigation,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

The incidents occurred after a coordinated Antifa July 4 attack against another north Texas ICE facility in Alvarado, roughly 27 miles south of Ft. Worth. Sixteen people were charged; guilty plea hearings have already been scheduled after defendants were indicted on terrorism-related charges, The Center Square reported.

Also in July, a Border Patrol annex located next to the McAllen Airport was targeted by a gunman from Michigan. After he opened fire and shot a police officer, Border Patrol agents returned fire, killing him, The Center Square reported.

The incidents also occurred after death threats against ICE officers have increased by 8,000% and assaults against ICE officers are up by 1,000% compared to the same timeframe last year, The Center Square reported. Threats include bounties placed for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, doxxing, among other threats.

A record surge of vehicular attacks against ICE and Border Patrol agents have also occurred in recent months. Vehicular attacks against ICE officers are up by 1,300% and up by 58% against U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, including Border Patrol, over the year, The Center Square reported.

This is as ICE officers continue to arrest violent felons, including sex offenders, members of gang and terrorist organizations and offenders who’ve been previously deported nationwide.

In Texas, ICE-Houston officers recently arrested 3,600 illegal foreign nationals with extensive criminal histories, including sex offenders, child predators, murderers, wanted fugitives, and those with convictions for aggravated assault, burglary or theft, weapons offenses, aggravated kidnapping, drug and human trafficking and smuggling, making terroristic threats, among other violent crimes.

In San Antonio, a Homeland Security Task Force just arrested 27 suspected Tren de Aragua members, including two who were already under investigation for human smuggling and money laundering, and one for cocaine trafficking.

Texas authorities are also arresting men after they’ve committed violent sexual crimes against women. They’ve been living illegally in the U.S. for years after they first illegal entered as a minor, The Center Square exclusively reported.

DHS has blamed Democrats for increased violence perpetrated against federal law enforcement. Those attacking, threatening and doxxing federal agents are being arrested and prosecuted nationwide, The Center Square reported.

McLaughlin is calling on “politicians and activists to tone down their rhetoric before a law enforcement officer is killed.

“Every day, America’s brave ICE officers put their lives on the line to defend our homeland and keep Americans safe.”