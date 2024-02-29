Quantcast
Wednesday, February 28, 2024

McConnell’s Long-Awaited Exit Ignites Succession Race: Who’s Next?

'I have been very clear and have long believed that we need new leadership...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives to meet reporters following a caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announcing his retirement, the race for succession has begun. However, those eyeing the leadership position will have to bide their time until November, as McConnell won’t be stepping down until then.

In the meantime, McConnell’s departure as the GOP leader follows a barrage of criticism on social media for his reluctance to step aside and numerous health scares that have fueled calls for him to pass the baton to a younger leader.

“I turned 82 last week. The end of my contributions are closer than I’d prefer,” McConnell admitted on Wednesday, seemingly acknowledging that his age might be a factor in his retirement decision. “Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular moment in time. I have many faults, misunderstanding politics is not one of them.”

McConnell’s incoming retirement at year-end would solidify his status as the longest-serving leader in Senate history, having held the position for an impressive 17 years and serving as a senator since 1985. 

While nobody has officially announced their intent to throw their hat into the Senate leadership ring, some familiar names have emerged, according to several media outlets and press statements. 

According to Politico, the three Johns—Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D.; former Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas; and GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wy.—could be vying for the leadership role next year. 

Barrasso is celebrated as the most conservative of the three, yet Cornyn seems to be dropping hints of an imminent run. “I think today is about Mitch McConnell, but I’ve made no secret of my intentions,” Cornyn stated, according to the Texas Tribune.

On Twitter, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has hinted at challenging Cornyn, dismissed rumors of Cornyn’s potential run for the leadership role.

“It will be difficult for @JohnCornyn to be an effective leader since he is anti-Trump, anti-gun, and will be focused on his highly competitive primary campaign in 2026,” Paxton asserted, suggesting he might enter the Senate race. In retort, Cornyn took a swipe at Paxton’s legal troubles: “Hard to run from prison, Ken.”

Thune, known as one of the more moderate members of the three Johns, remarked on Wednesday that there’s plenty of time to determine who will succeed McConnell. “Today we just want to reflect on his service and honor him for that, and then we’ll go from there,” he said, according to CBS News.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., not a member of the leadership but hailing from the governor’s mansion in Florida, sought to replace McConnell following the lackluster Republican election in 2022. 

Scott reiterated his support for new Senate leadership in a Twitter statement. “I have been very clear and have long believed that we need new leadership in the Senate that represents our voters and the issues we were sent here to fight for,” he said, suggesting that McConnell’s announcement could be an opportunity to refocus Republicans’ efforts to address America’s challenges.

The forthcoming leader’s designation as the Senate majority leader or minority leader hinges on the results of the 2024 elections.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
