Cohen Admits to Stealing from Trump Org. as Media Presses Merchan to Dismiss Case

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former Trump attorney Michael Cohen confessed on Monday to stealing thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization.

His admission came during his testimony in the criminal trial concerning former President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in falsifying business records.

During questioning by Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche, Cohen acknowledged the theft with a simple, “Yes, sir.”

According to Fox News, the confession arose from Cohen’s payment from the Trump Organization in 2016.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg allegedly paid Cohen $420,000, purportedly as reimbursements for payments made by Cohen to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen previously admitted that these payments were inflated to offset tax liability, including a $50,000 reimbursement to tech company Red Finch. However, reports suggest that Cohen only paid Red Finch $20,000, pocketing the remaining $30,000.

Blanche questioned Cohen’s deception regarding the amount needed for Red Finch, to which Cohen admitted.

Notably, despite the discrepancy, the Trump Organization paid the full amount and was still reimbursed for the purported $50,000.

During Monday’s proceedings, Blanche inquired if Cohen had repaid the Trump Organization for the embezzled funds.

“No sir,” Cohen replied, as reported by Fox.

Cohen attempted to excuse the payments because he was “angry” that his bonus had been slashed.

Cohen attempted to justify his actions by expressing dissatisfaction with his reduced bonus, stating, “To have my bonus cut by 2/3 was very upsetting to say the least.”