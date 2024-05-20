Quantcast
Monday, May 20, 2024

Cohen Admits to Stealing from Trump Org. as Media Presses Merchan to Dismiss Case

'To have my bonus cut by 2/3 was very upsetting to say the least...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former Trump attorney Michael Cohen confessed on Monday to stealing thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization.  

His admission came during his testimony in the criminal trial concerning former President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in falsifying business records.

During questioning by Trump’s defense attorney Todd Blanche, Cohen acknowledged the theft with a simple, “Yes, sir.” 

According to Fox News, the confession arose from Cohen’s payment from the Trump Organization in 2016.  

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg allegedly paid Cohen $420,000, purportedly as reimbursements for payments made by Cohen to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen previously admitted that these payments were inflated to offset tax liability, including a $50,000 reimbursement to tech company Red Finch. However, reports suggest that Cohen only paid Red Finch $20,000, pocketing the remaining $30,000. 

Blanche questioned Cohen’s deception regarding the amount needed for Red Finch, to which Cohen admitted. 

Notably, despite the discrepancy, the Trump Organization paid the full amount and was still reimbursed for the purported $50,000. 

During Monday’s proceedings, Blanche inquired if Cohen had repaid the Trump Organization for the embezzled funds. 

“No sir,” Cohen replied, as reported by Fox. 

Cohen attempted to excuse the payments because he was “angry” that his bonus had been slashed. 

Cohen attempted to justify his actions by expressing dissatisfaction with his reduced bonus, stating, “To have my bonus cut by 2/3 was very upsetting to say the least.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYC Mayor, Police Shut Down Hamas Rioters’ Crocodile Tears over Harsh Treatment
Next article
DOJ Charges Man for Using AI to Generate Child Porn

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com