Katie Miller Shreds CNN Host Over Nick Fuentes Hypocrisy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Podcast host Katie Miller turned a CNN panel on its head after confronting host Abby Phillip over what she called a hypocritical attack on Tucker Carlson for interviewing Nick Fuentes.

Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, appeared on CNN Friday to discuss a range of issues. The exchange grew heated when Phillip complained that Vice President JD Vance did not denounce Carlson for hosting Fuentes, who is known for his hateful and controversial comments online.

Miller immediately pointed out Phillip’s double standard, noting that both Phillip and CNN repeatedly host guests who spew hateful rhetoric, including some who have attacked her husband as a neo-Nazi.

Miller argued the issue was one of free speech and media bias.

“People on your show all the time who call my husband and myself a Nazi. So how is that any different from Tucker Carlson going on Nick Fuentes?” Miller asked.

Phillip replied that Nick Fuentes is “actually” a Hitler admirer.

However, Miller fired back, “You had Jennifer Welch on your show very often and you’ve never pushed back as she called my husband a white nationalist. That is no different than Nick Fuentes going on Tucker Carlson’s show. It’s not, and you should admit it.”

Phillip tried to pivot, claiming that the two examples were not comparable. Miller countered that both Fuentes and left-wing personalities have pushed hateful rhetoric, and both have been given platforms without pushback.

“Nick Fuentes can espouse an opinion on Tucker Carlson’s show, and he didn’t push back. The same way you didn’t push back when someone called someone in my family a Nazi,” Miller said.

The back-and-forth, now viral on X, continued as Phillip repeatedly attempted to interrupt Miller’s remarks.

The clash comes as the elitist media and the Democratic Party try to frame Carlson’s interview with Fuentes as a broader reflection on the Republican Party and the Trump administration.