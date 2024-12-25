Quantcast
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Slams Bud Light in New Show

'Bud Light once was my go to beer but I haven't had one since the tragic event...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Landman
Landman / IMAGE: Paramount Plus via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan ripped into Bud Light on his new Paramount+ show called the Landman Sunday. 

Actor Billy Bob Thornton’s character Tommy Norris visited a bar in the show, causing the waitress to state there was a special on Bud Light.

“I bet you are,” he told the waitress. 

Another character questioned how the special was going. 

To which the waitress bluntly stated, “Like a popcorn fart in church.”

Reporter David Hookstead posted the audio of the viral clip on X.

“Taylor Sheridan’s new show Landman nuked Bud Light in the latest episode,” Hookstead wrote. “Nothing unites people like mocking Bud Light for being a woke disaster.”

Other X users were quick to take to the platform to giver their opinion on the dig.

One user praised Sheridan for calling out Bud Light.

“Kudos to Taylor Sheridan!” the user stated. “Bud Light once was my go to beer but I haven’t had one since the tragic event.”

In March 2023, the Anheuser-Busch product partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The company sent Mulvaney a few Bud Light cans featuring the influencer’s face, which quickly sparked backlash. 

The move saw the company lose over $1 billion in sales as customers started to boycott the product. In addition, it lost its previously held No. 1 spot with being the most popular beer.

As Bud Light continues to try to rebrand its image, it released a commercial in November with controversial comedian Shane Gillis that attempted to mock wokeness.

“It’s too late,” one X user wrote. “They need to continue to be made an example of as a lesson to other companies that are contemplating going woke.”

Other companies have attempted to go woke, with luxury car company Jaguar releasing an ad with androgynous models that featured no cars.

Big Tech company Google also dipped its toes in the woke water in November by having a holiday ad which featured a non-binary influencer.

