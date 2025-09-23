Monday, September 22, 2025

Would-be Trump Assassin’s Defense Begins, Ends in 1 Day; Closing Arguments Next

Marshall Hinshaw and Atwell Maison got questions and gave answers that sought to show Routh’s gentler side...

This courtroom sketch shows Ryan Routh, left, throwing his arms up directed at U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in frustration as jury selection begins in the trial of Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (Lothar Speer via AP)

(, The Center Square) Ryan Routh’s defense against charges of trying to assassinate Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election campaign opened and closed on Monday with just three testimonies.

The North Carolinian and prosecutors on Tuesday will be set for closing arguments. Jury deliberations follow in the case before Judge Aileen Cannon in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Fort Pierce.

Routh opted not to testify. He earlier had decided not to call his son as a witness.

He did call Michael McClay, an expert on firearms. His answers, however, were seldom the way Routh thought they were going to go.

Two associates from his native Greensboro also took the stand. Marshall Hinshaw and Atwell Maison got questions and gave answers that sought to show Routh’s gentler side, one less combative than a would-be assassin as the prosecution presented in the first seven days of testimony.

Charges against Routh are attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; assaulting a federal officer; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He could face life in prison if convicted.

A construction worker by trade and having lived for a time in Hawaii, Routh in July convinced Cannon to allow him to represent himself. His lack of litigation training, however, has been evident in failing to stop the prosecution’s roll through its case either with objections or effective cross-examination; struggles to stay relevant, often drawing the ire of Cannon; and finally, less than a day of defense with a mere trio of voices on the stand compared to the prosecution’s 38.

Prosecutors say the suspect was going to attempt take the life of Donald Trump, eventual winner of the presidency over then-Vice President Kamala Harris, as he golfed on a Sunday afternoon. The Sept. 15, 2024, incident came 65 days after a shooter on a roof struck Trump’s ear with a bullet in Butler, Pa.

Security agents for Trump encountered Routh prior to the golf group reaching the area. Routh is accused of raising a rifle, leading to a shot from agents, a short vehicle chase and the suspect’s apprehension on Interstate 95.

The Center Square confirmed he participated in the Super Tuesday primaries in 2024 from the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, and in Hawaii’s 2024 elections through the Office of the City Clerk for the city and county of Honolulu.

