Obamas Partied on Superyacht While Nation Grieved Kirk’s Death

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As millions of Americans mourned slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, former President Barack Obama partied on a $250 million luxury yacht in Italy with Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted aboard the opulent 357-foot Seven Seas over the weekend — accompanied by Secret Service, agents from Italy’s DIGOS intelligence agency and diplomatic vehicles, according to the New York Post.

Michelle was reportedly greeted by Spielberg, a multimillionaire filmmaker, on Friday afternoon, while Obama arrived Saturday evening. The couple was later seen again on Sunday night on the yacht.

Hours earlier, they had enjoyed breakfast on board before heading to lunch at Punta Chiappa, on the western Portofino peninsula.

Obamas spotted on Steven Spielberg’s $250M superyacht off Italian coast as millions mourned Charlie Kirk https://t.co/ZBjNBx67RM pic.twitter.com/jNH9Hb5skV — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2025

The lavish getaway overlapped with one of the most somber moments in modern politics: Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Arena on Sunday.

The massive service drew President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other cabinet officials, who delivered emotional remarks to pay their respects to Kirk.

Likewise, Kirk’s widow, Erika, delivered a powerful address honoring her husband’s legacy.

Kirk, one of the most influential Republican activists, was murdered on Sept. 10 while speaking before a packed Turning Point USA crowd at Utah Valley University.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, allegedly confessed to shooting Kirk because of his “hatred,” apparently tied to Kirk’s political beliefs.

Obama issued a perfunctory tweet the day of the murder but later accused Trump of sowing division and embracing inflammatory rhetoric during his presidency.