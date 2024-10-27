Quantcast
Sunday, October 27, 2024

‘Worst Thing I’ve Ever Heard’: Holocaust Survivor Rebukes Kamala’s Trump-Hitler Claims

'For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A 94-year-old Holocaust survivor scolded Vice President Kamala Harris after she cited a debunked article to associate President Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler. 

Jerry Wartski, who survived the brutal conditions of Auschwitz and the Death Marches, expressed his views in an ad for the Trump campaign, displaying his prisoner number.

“Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old. He murdered my parents and most of my family,” Wartski said in an ad first reported by the New York Post. “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes.” 

He added, “For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States. I know President Trump and he would never say this … She owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.” 

In the ad, an off-camera individual asked Wartski why Jewish Americans should vote for Trump in the November election. Wartski replied, “Because he’s a mensch.” 

“I believe that President Trump is definitely going to be good for Israel because everything that he’s done up to now was in favor … he never double-crossed anyone, and he never showed any weakness,” he continued. 

Moments later, Wartski highlighted Trump’s visit to The Ohel, a Jewish holy site in New York City, on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. 

“Why should President Trump pray for the hostages at the Ohel and … spend time with so many? He has always stood with the Jewish people and the state of Israel,” Wartski remarked. 

Wartski’s rebuke came after Harris cited disputed claims by former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that Trump once said he wanted “Hitler’s generals.”

Trump dispelled these claims, first cited by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg in a piece also disputed by several of Trump’s acquaintances and former aides. 

Harris repeated The Atlantic’s and Kelly’s claims in an impromptu press conference held outside her taxpayer-funded residence in Washington, D.C., behind a podium bearing the official logo of the Office of the Vice President.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Harris Aides Leak ‘Revenge’ Bloodbath — a Tactic Democrats Charge Trump With
Next article
Mich. Arab American Leaders Back Trump as Dearborn Locals Rebuke Kamala

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com