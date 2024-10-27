‘Worst Thing I’ve Ever Heard’: Holocaust Survivor Rebukes Kamala’s Trump-Hitler Claims

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A 94-year-old Holocaust survivor scolded Vice President Kamala Harris after she cited a debunked article to associate President Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler.

Jerry Wartski, who survived the brutal conditions of Auschwitz and the Death Marches, expressed his views in an ad for the Trump campaign, displaying his prisoner number.

“Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old. He murdered my parents and most of my family,” Wartski said in an ad first reported by the New York Post. “I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes.”

He added, “For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States. I know President Trump and he would never say this … She owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.”

In the ad, an off-camera individual asked Wartski why Jewish Americans should vote for Trump in the November election. Wartski replied, “Because he’s a mensch.”

“I believe that President Trump is definitely going to be good for Israel because everything that he’s done up to now was in favor … he never double-crossed anyone, and he never showed any weakness,” he continued.

Moments later, Wartski highlighted Trump’s visit to The Ohel, a Jewish holy site in New York City, on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“Why should President Trump pray for the hostages at the Ohel and … spend time with so many? He has always stood with the Jewish people and the state of Israel,” Wartski remarked.

Wartski’s rebuke came after Harris cited disputed claims by former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that Trump once said he wanted “Hitler’s generals.”

Trump dispelled these claims, first cited by The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg in a piece also disputed by several of Trump’s acquaintances and former aides.

Harris repeated The Atlantic’s and Kelly’s claims in an impromptu press conference held outside her taxpayer-funded residence in Washington, D.C., behind a podium bearing the official logo of the Office of the Vice President.