Harris Aides Leak ‘Revenge’ Bloodbath — a Tactic Democrats Charge Trump With

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) If elected president, Vice President Kamala Harris would unleash a political bloodbath for President Joe Biden’s aides who have bad-mouthed her for years, Axios reported Saturday.

According to the sources familiar with the vendetta layoff, Harris will target individuals who have tarnished her and Doug Emhoff, her scandal-laden husband, since she was sworn in as vice president in 2021.

Individuals leaving the White House include Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, both considered President Joe Biden’s most trusted advisers.

Donilon abruptly left the Harris campaign after his ally Biden exited the 2024 race, returning to the White House for the final days of the current administration.

Ricchetti reportedly wanted to become White House chief of staff in a potential second term of the Biden administration. But no more. He does not have a longstanding relationship with Harris, Axios noted.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the infamous White House press secretary, will also exit if Harris is elected, marking the end of what many viewed as her controversial tenure as an incoherent and confrontational spokesperson.

Others departing the White House are Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and his deputies: Bruce Reed, Natalie Quillian and Annie Tomasini. Economic aides Lael Brainard and Jared Bernstein will also be shown the door.

The allegations that Harris will seek revenge on her White House foes undermine her claims that President Donald Trump would use the federal government for retribution against his opponents.

Axios reported that while staff turnover is common in a new administration, several of the mentioned individuals planned to remain in the White House past 2024. Now, some find themselves looking for jobs or trying to win Harris over in a bid to get on her good side, the outlet reported.

