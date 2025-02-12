Women’s Magazine Attempts to Blame Trump for Taylor Swift Getting Booed at the Super Bowl

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Glamour Magazine attempted to imply President Donald Trump was responsible for singer Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl Sunday.

The leftist article was titled “Why Taylor Swift Getting Booed at the Super Bowl was Even More Chilling Than You Think” and proceed to try to claim there has been an increase in “misogyny” since Trump took office.

The senior editor for the outlet, Stephanie McNeal, attended the sporting event and outlined her opinion of the day.

“Since Donald Trump took office, there have been several times I felt chilled by the rapid increase in misogyny seeping in our culture,” McNeal wrote. “But watching Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX booed by a crowd of thousands on Sunday night was a new low.”

McNeal continued to attempt to use the rhetoric of there being “toxic masculinity” in the country.

She claimed “the country, has been reclaimed by Trump and the type of toxic masculinity he appears to be the beacon of.”

Trump received thunderous applause while he was shown on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.

Social media users quickly pounced on the article.

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted the story with just one word, “PATHETIC.”

PATHETIC: Glamour Magazine Blames Trump and Misogyny for Reason Fans Booed Taylor Swift https://t.co/jaynS5r9aC — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 12, 2025

One user stated people are sick of seeing the Blank Space singer constantly in the news.