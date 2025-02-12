Quantcast
Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Women’s Magazine Attempts to Blame Trump for Taylor Swift Getting Booed at the Super Bowl

'Since Donald Trump took office, there have been several times I felt chilled by the rapid increase in misogyny seeping in our culture...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift (AP)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Glamour Magazine attempted to imply President Donald Trump was responsible for singer Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl Sunday.

The leftist article was titled “Why Taylor Swift Getting Booed at the Super Bowl was Even More Chilling Than You Think” and proceed to try to claim there has been an increase in “misogyny” since Trump took office.

The senior editor for the outlet, Stephanie McNeal, attended the sporting event and outlined her opinion of the day.

“Since Donald Trump took office, there have been several times I felt chilled by the rapid increase in misogyny seeping in our culture,” McNeal wrote. “But watching Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX booed by a crowd of thousands on Sunday night was a new low.”

McNeal continued to attempt to use the rhetoric of there being “toxic masculinity” in the country.

She claimed “the country, has been reclaimed by Trump and the type of toxic masculinity he appears to be the beacon of.”

Trump received thunderous applause while he was shown on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.

Social media users quickly pounced on the article.

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted the story with just one word, “PATHETIC.”

One user stated people are sick of seeing the Blank Space singer constantly in the news.

“Got got booed because she is over exposed to the public,” the X user wrote. “In other words, everyone is sick of her.”

Swift was at the game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

McNeal also took issue with Trump commenting on Swift getting booed on Truth Social.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SELLERS: Political Vindication Brings a Yearslong Saga to Its Logical Conclusion
Next article
Trump Says He Will Undo Biden Environmental Policy, Restore His Own

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com