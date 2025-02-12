Quantcast
Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Trump Says He Will Undo Biden Environmental Policy, Restore His Own

'I look forward to signing these Orders. THANK YOU!!!'

Posted by Editor 3
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump arrives to sign the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in a post online that he’s issuing more executive orders, adding to his already historic tally.

“I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc.,” Trump posted Tuesday morning, “and to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS, that were put in place by the Trump administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe. I look forward to signing these Orders. THANK YOU!!!”

The previous Trump administration reinterpreted some water conservation law and circumvented other federal rules by creating new product categories, loosening water restrictions for the fixtures and appliances he mentioned.

He also enabled a return to incandescent light bulbs after LED bulbs had become the primary bulb on the market due to federal energy efficiency standards.

These are part of a handful of actions taken within the past few days concerning government environmental practice and policy. Last week, the administration placed about 170 workers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental justice office on administrative leave, announcing plans to shutter the office.

Trump signed an executive order Monday removing the ban on plastic straws within the federal government, saying paper ones don’t work.

EPA Administrator Zeldin posted to X on Tuesday afternoon that the EPA was cancelling its subscriptions with Politico to save taxpayer dollars.

“EPA will not be renewing our membership with Politico and Politico E&E, saving the American taxpayers $458,919 per year,” Zeldin wrote.

With more than 50 executive orders issued in Trump’s first 23 days of office, there aren’t many policy areas that remain untouched. His orders have altered immigration and energy policy, created a new government efficiency department, withdrawn federal funds from transgender initiatives, terminated all diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the federal government, backed federal capital punishment and attempted to “[restore] freedom of speech.”

