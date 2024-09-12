Woke Dad Wishes 11-Yr-Old Son Were Killed by White Man Instead of Haitian

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 10, 2024, a leftist father of Aiden Clark, Nathan, told people who attended a city commission meeting in Springfield, Ohio, that he wished his son had been killed by a 60-year-old white man instead of a Haitian.

According to Nathan, the reason why he would prefer that was because he doesn’t want Republicans to point out the truth that illegal aliens commit many crimes, including murdering innocent Americans, like Aiden.

The father of Aiden Clark tells the Springfield city commission his family wishes Aiden had been killed by a 60-year-old white guy so that his death is not used to spew hate toward migrants. He disapproves of Trump and Vance invoking Aiden’s name. pic.twitter.com/fqrNEWeFeo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 10, 2024

Blaze Media reported that the murder of Aiden that happened last year resulted in people all over the United States listening to the concerns of residents about road safety with Haitian drivers, who often don’t even have driver’s licenses.

The news source added that Aiden died after a Haitian driver hit his school bus.

“You know, I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man. And I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt. But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone,” he said.

Nathan, who is more concerned about being an “ally” to illegals rather than a good father, also said that he disapproves of his son being used as a “political tool” by Republicans, saying that it is “reprehensible.”

The leftist criticized U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Donald Trump, and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

“This needs to stop now. They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However, they are not allowed, nor have they been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio,” Nathan said.

Not surprisingly, Nathan then figuratively spit on his son’s grave by daring to say that he was “not murdered” but rather “accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti.”

“There are things that can be prevented. That guy should not have been in the country. He shouldn’t have been driving. He was working for a company, local, that was actually supplied to them,” Mark Sanders, whose daughter witnessed the crash that killed Aiden, said.