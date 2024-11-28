Quantcast
Woah: Whoopi Goldberg Defends Trump, Shuts Down Co-Host’s Fearmongering

'Pissing on the wind doesn’t help. You just get a wet face...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg issued a rare defense of President-elect Donald Trump, pushing back against co-host Ana Navarro’s fearmongering about his incoming term. 

Goldberg suggested Monday that her co-hosts “wait and see” how Trump acts in his second term before embracing what co-host Alyssa Farah described as an “apocalyptic” view of the president-elect. 

“I think what we’re all saying is we’re going to sit and watch. We’re going to wait and see because we can’t do anything else,” Goldberg said of Trump. 

Navarro, a former self-described Republican, responded with false claims against Trump: “I’m not going to wait and see. I mean, this guy told us he’s for retribution, [that] he’s going to be a dictator.” 

Goldberg jumped in and asked Navarro, “What are you going to do? There’s nothing to be done until you know what you’re fighting. Pissing on the wind doesn’t help. You just get a wet face.” 

Navarro dismissed Goldberg’s argument, gesturing as she said, “I have no false expectations that at 78, he’s going to all of the sudden turn into a … human being.” 

“I spent weeks telling people that he was apocalyptic. I’m not going to change now because it’s still the same man … I think that’s when we lose credibility,” Navarro continued. 

Goldberg had the last word, pushing back against Navarro’s accusations, which were rooted in opinion rather than facts. 

“You lose credibility in many different ways,” Goldberg said. “If you don’t know what you’re talking about, and you accuse him of something, then they’re going to blow it back. That’s why I say, ‘We need to wait and see exactly what you’re going to do.’” 

Goldberg added, “You better know what your back game is going to be before you talk about what you’re going to do until you know what you can do.” 

Goldberg’s comments come less than a month after Trump decisively won the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Trump’s victory occurred despite baseless accusations that he posed a threat to democracy and that his election would mean the end of America as we know it. 

Trump has repeatedly stated that his only “revenge” once in office is achieving success for the country—a stark contrast to the apocalyptic depictions by the legacy media, including the hosts of The View. 

