Trump Unveils ‘Revenge’ Strategy After Conviction by Dem-Led Jury

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump has outlined his “revenge” plan following a jury conviction in Manhattan, where he was found guilty of falsifying business records in a trial led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In an interview with Fox News’s Fox & Friends Weekend, Trump affirmed that his revenge “will be success,” specifically, winning the 2024 presidential election against incumbent President Joe Biden.

“These are bad people,” Trump said, referring to those leading the legal actions against him.

“These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive… if it weren’t me, they’d be going after somebody else, and I know a lot of the competition. They wouldn’t do so well,” he added.

Trump says Americans who don’t support him are “evil” and he wants to seek “revenge” on them by sending his Justice Department after them pic.twitter.com/zVFvnjCOwf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 2, 2024

The conviction stemmed from payments made by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Bragg revived the case after it had been previously declined by his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., and federal prosecutors.

Bragg argued that Trump’s payments to Cohen were part of a reimbursement plan that should have been declared as a campaign contribution rather than as business payments.

Trump has consistently denounced Bragg and the trial as a “sham,” framing it as part of a broader effort to derail his 2024 presidential campaign.

Democrats have long argued, without evidence, that if elected president in November 2024, Trump would weaponize the DOJ against his opponents—mirroring what Democrats have done to him.