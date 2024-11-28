Quantcast
Thursday, November 28, 2024

Retribution? Biden Admin Hands $6.6B to Elon Musk Rival in Last Days in Office

'This smells more like a political shot across the bow at @elonmusk...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President-elect Donald Trump poses for a photo with Dana White, Kid Rock and Elon Musk at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration announced Tuesday a $6.6 billion loan extension to Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer and notable rival of Tesla, the car company owned by Elon Musk. 

The announcement comes less than a month after President-elect Donald Trump tapped Musk to lead the soon-to-be-launched Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump project aimed at eliminating wasteful government programs. 

The $6.6 billion loan is earmarked for constructing a $5 billion electric car factory in Georgia. Rivian initially launched the project but paused it due to financial strains, the New York Post reported Wednesday. 

Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE’s co-head, criticized the multi-billion-dollar loan in a post on X, accusing the Biden administration of approving the grant in a bid to hurt Musk. 

“Biden is forking over $6.6 billion to EV-maker Rivian to build a Georgia plant they’ve already halted,” Ramaswamy wrote.  

Ramaswamy argued the loan’s justification—that it will create 7,500—made little sense, as each job would cost taxpayers $880,000. He called this “insane.”

“This smells more like a political shot across the bow at @elonmusk & @Tesla,” Ramaswamy added.

In contrast, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe praised the loan, claiming in a press statement that it would “strengthen U.S. leadership in EV manufacturing and technology.” 

Scaringe continued, “This loan would enable Rivian to more aggressively scale our U.S. manufacturing footprint for our competitively priced R2 and R3 vehicles that emphasize both capability and affordability. 

He claimed that a “robust ecosystem of U.S. companies developing and manufacturing EVs is critical for the U.S. to maintain its long-term leadership in transportation.” 

Rivian shares rose 15 percent following the loan’s announcement, the Post noted. Notably, Rivian is an EV start-up backed by leftist billionaire George Soros.

The vehicle manufacturing company was initially valued at $150 billion but has since fallen to just $10 billion.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woah: Whoopi Goldberg Defends Trump, Shuts Down Co-Host’s Fearmongering

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com