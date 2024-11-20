‘View’ Host Forced to Read On-Air Clarification after Gaetz Slander

(Headline USA) A dejected-looking Sunny Hostin, one of the co-hosts of The View, was forced to read a legal disclaimer on air this week clarifying that Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz has not been charged with wrongdoing over accusations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Hostin had ranted just minutes earlier about Gaetz, yelling, “How could you nominate someone with allegations of child trafficking or trafficking across state lines and having sex with a 17-year-old girl?”

She went on to cite a Justice Department investigation into the allegations against Gaetz, which was dropped without any charges being brought against him.

“My understanding, further on in the [DOJ] interview, they discuss the fact that once he finds out that she’s 17, he stops having sex with her,” she claimed.

Just three minutes later, co-host Whoopi Goldberg brought the conversation to a halt, noting that Hostin needed to read a legal note from the show’s producers.

With a scowl on her face, Hostin intoned, “Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims ‘invented’ and saying in a statement to ABC News that, ‘This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism.’”

Hostin was forced to state that the investigation had been shut, and Gaetz was not charged.

The best thing you'll see all week is Sunny Hostin of The View being forced to read a legal note correcting her previous statement about the bogus allegations against incoming AG Matt Gaetz. That face…🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yWpieKwSeF — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 20, 2024

The show then cut to a commercial break.

This is the second time in a week the show’s leftist co-hosts have run into legal trouble.

Last Friday, Goldberg implied a New York City bakery refused to fill her order because of her political beliefs.

“They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff,” said Goldberg, insisting the baker just “did not like my politics.”

The bakery’s owner, Jill Holtermann, blasted Goldberg’s slanderous accusation, arguing her shop really was having serious boiler issues and couldn’t fulfill Goldberg’s order as a result.