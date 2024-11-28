Scott Pressler Delivers Masterclass Rebuke of CNN During Hit-Piece

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) CNN attempted to smear Republican activist Scott Presler during an interview, branding him as “controversial” and an “election denier,” but Presler pushed back, turning the tables on the leftist network.

The interview aired on Monday’s episode of CNN’s OutFront with leftist host Erin Burnett, part of the network’s analysis of how President-elect Donald Trump won Pennsylvania.

CNN correspondent Elle Reeves centered her questions on election denialism and potential violence. “I noticed that when you urge people to action, you often include the word ‘peacefully.’ Is that to avoid another Jan. 6th-type incident?” Reeves asked Presler.

Presler swiftly replied, “With all due respect, it’s to avoid people like you guys saying that I’m anything but. My motto is to just be super cute, have my data and facts, treat everyone with love and respect, and as you can see an army of people will follow.”

Reeves shifted focus to Presler’s early activism against radical Islam.

“Pressler first got attention in 2017 when he worked for an anti-Muslim group and organized marches against Sharia despite there being no Sharia law in America,” Reeves stated in a voiceover. She then asked him about his shift.

Presler replied affirming that his approach to politics has grown. “I see my work and my evolution in politics as I laid a foundation,” he said. “And now I am meticulously building on that and esoteric understanding of how politics is going to win elections, focusing on demographic groups, get them registered get them mobilized, get them out to vote.”

When the segment ended, Burnett asked Reeves, “Why are Republicans keeping him at some sort of arm’s length?”

Reeves responded that Presler “does have his conservative critics” and referenced negative media reports about him.

Reeves added, “Politico reported that years earlier, in 2016, he’d had a sexual encounter in a Republican office in Virginia and posted photos of it on Craigslist and then of course, he is an election denier, but the era of those folks being pushed to the fringe of the party seems to have passed.”

The interview has since gone viral, with Presler responding, “How is registering voters ‘controversial’? I must be doing something right.”