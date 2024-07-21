Quantcast
Sunday, July 21, 2024

‘Willie Brown’ Trends on Google After Harris Emerges as Potential DNC Nominee

'The two had an extramarital relationship...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Willie Brown
Willie Brown / IMAGE: CBS Sacramento

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Searches for “Willie Brown” surged on Google following Kamala Harris’s emergence as the presumptive front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, Headline USA has learned.

Brown is widely recognized as a key figure in Harris’s political rise, having appointed her to two California commissions in the early 1990s.

The two had an extramarital relationship while Brown was married to Blanche Vitero. Vitero and Brown were separated at the time.

In a 2019 op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle, Brown acknowledged his influence on Harris’s career. “Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?” he wrote in the headline.

“Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago,” Brown wrote. “And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.” 

Harris went on to become the San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator and then vice president under the Biden-Harris administration. 

On Google, searches for Brown reached “peak popularity” on Sunday after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Willie Brown trends on Google

According to a Headline USA review of Google Trends, the term “Willie Brown” hit a value of 100, indicating peak popularity. Google clarified that a “value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. A score of 0 means there was not enough data for this term.” 

A Google chart showed that Brown reached maximum trend by 3 p.m. EST. 

The states where the searches were most popular included California, New Mexico, Maine, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Google trend for “Willie Brown” was first noticed by the Twitter page “@ITGuy1959.” 

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DNC Coup: Biden Must Resign Immediately, Trump and GOP Lawmakers Demand

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com