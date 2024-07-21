Biden Campaign Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Just Before Getting Forced Out

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Prior to announcing his exit from the 2024 election on Sunday, President Joe Biden’s campaign had pushed back on the mounting pressure by saying what it really thought about the situation.

“If the Democratic elites push Biden out and disenfranchise 14 million voters like me, the Democratic legislators are no better than Republicans,” said a top Biden surrogate said, according to NBC News, criticizing the party’s failure to respect the priorities and wishes of the black community. “Democrats lose the so-called save democracy argument, and it will appear racist.”

Latest tactic by Biden allies to hit back on critics: Saying that “elites” are disenfranchising voters — esp Black and Latino voters — who want him to stay “Democrats lose the so-called save democracy argument, and it will appear racist,” said one surrogate.… — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) July 20, 2024

Republicans at their recent convention in Milwaukee focused on a party that was ready to reach out to voters of every race, creed and background, provided they shared the same set of conservative, America First priorities.

“To black Americans: the media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don’t care about your communities,” noted former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in a speech that directly spoke to many core Democrat constituencies.

“We want for you what we want for every American: safe neighborhoods, clean streets, good jobs, a better life for your children, and a justice system that treats everyone equally – regardless of your skin color or your political beliefs,” he added.

Here’s a message the media doesn’t want you to hear from the @GOP: To black Americans: the media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don’t care about your communities. We want for you what we want for every American: safe neighborhoods, clean streets, good… pic.twitter.com/CGHOUjXfS2 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 17, 2024

Democrats now appear to be banking on the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris can salvage the failing Biden campaign by running on her platform of being the first woman and second nonwhite president.

However, many remain reluctant to get behind her—including the country’s first half-black president, Barack Obama.

They face a major dilemma, however, if they were to run anyone but a black woman president, despite the fact that Harris remains deeply unpopular and faces steep odds in the race against former President Donald Trump.

Moreover, selecting another candidate would create a predicament for the delegates pledged to Biden, who would be put in the position of betraying the will of voters during the party’s late August convention.

The Democrat National Committee’s brinksmanship in gaslighting the nation over the president’s diminished capacity and pushing the candidate selection beyond the primary—seemingly to remove the possibility that voters might choose the wrong option—has created several other problems, both logistical and political, in addition to the precarious situation it could put itself in with minorities and other voters who feel betrayed by the duplicitous tactics.

As George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted, the situation in having Biden continue to serve out his presidency while dropping out of the race created something of a catch-22 in trying to explain their rationale.

On one hand, if the argument was that Biden had suddenly become too unwell and unfit for office (although many argue he has always been just as bad), the idea that he intended to remain in office for another six months seemed a hard sell.

If the argument was that he was sacrificing himself under duress because he incapable of winning the election, it raises questions as to why Democrats did not raise those questions earlier by stepping up to challenge him during the primary.

The decision of Joe Biden to withdraw from his reelection bid raises the obvious question of how he can continue as president if he is incapable of running for that office. The Democratic Party seems to have created its own 25th Amendment, but … — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 21, 2024

The reality that Democrats remain incapable of acknowledging is that the political imperative has little at all to do with Biden.

Rather, it has to do with the fact that their corrupt lawfare campaign to disqualify Trump backfired, making him stronger than ever.

After a few fleeting weeks of Democratic truth-telling, Americans can now expect more of the same shameless lies that got them into this political mess in the first place, with party elites and media allies trying their hardest to sell Harris as a viable candidate.

If she fails, then it will be fascinating to see if they implement plan C—the only other remaining black-woman candidate with sufficient political influence, campaign infrastructure, fundraising capabilities and name recognition who could potentially peel off some of Trump’s expanding voter base.

They are now fighting the calendar if they hope to ensure their candidate is listed on the ballot in several states—although, whether through hubris or stupidity, it seems setting their convention late in the year was another calculated decision made in their effort to game the process and secure an electoral advantage that now may backfire on them.

Despite issuing a letter from his personal account, many have noted the fact that Biden himself has yet to make any sort of a personal announcement on camera, fueling widespread suspicions as to whether he is even aware of the announcement made on his behalf.

Where is the Presidential seal in the Biden letter? Where is Joe Biden? — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 21, 2024

Has Biden ACTUALLY withdrawn from the race? Why didn't he hold a press conference? Why are they hiding him? Has he really agreed to drop out? Is he even aware the DNC has decided to replace him with Kamala? Did he really endorse her? Hillary Clinton is in on it… — @amuse (@amuse) July 21, 2024

