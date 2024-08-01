Quantcast
Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Ex-‘Sugar Daddy’ Willie Brown Reveals What Kamala Would Do ‘His Ass’

'She may send me back to Mineola...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown (Via Screenshot / KRON-4's YouTube))

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, now back in the spotlight, spoke candidly about his affair with Vice President Kamala Harris, jokingly telling Politico that she would “deport his ass.”

Brown dated Harris in the 1990s when he was the speaker of the California Assembly. At the time, Harris was 29. Brown was 60 and married.

“She may send me back to Mineola,” Brown jested, referring to his hometown. “Sending me back to Texas would be a deportment!” 

Though no longer on speaking terms, Brown has openly discussed his relationship with Harris and offered advice on how to win the presidency. 

He seemingly criticized Harris’s fixation with identity politics and her frequent flip-flops in policies. 

“The voters want her to answer them,” he said, implying she should avoid making identity a central issue, as reported by Politico.

On shifting positions, Brown suggested that if Harris “keeps people continually guessing then she can adjust the interpretation of your guess every time she sees you.” 

Brown also negatively compared Harris to Hillary Clinton, stating that the vice president suffers of “Hillary syndrome,” referring to public perception and unlikability. 

At the time of the interview, Harris was President Joe Biden’s running mate, and he had not announced his exit from the race. Brown’s comments have resurfaced as the media scrutinizes Harris’s past amid her presidential campaign. 

Brown, now 90, has long been labeled as the force that propelled Harris into politics, having appointed her to two powerful California commissions, then known as “patronage” positions.  

Democrats and leftist pundits have suggested that the suggestion that Harris’s career is owned to Brown is sexist and misogynist. Yet Politico, far from a right-wing outlet, reported that Brown was Harris’s “entree to many of the city’s most prominent figures and donors.” 

In a 2019 op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle, Brown wrote, “Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?”

He admitted to helping her career but also highlighted his support for other prominent politicians, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In his Politico interview, Brown also mentioned aiding leftist Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.  

“I really had a good run with a lot of good, quality people,” Brown claimed. “None of those people, so far, are a great embarrassment.” 

SF Gate columnist Heather Knight referred to Brown as a “powerful” man in a 2013 column. “The Man About Town: Former mayor. Chronicle columnist. Lawyer. Socialite. Sugar daddy. Willie Brown is a very busy guy – and very powerful,” she wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Special Counsel David Weiss Slams Hunter Biden for Trying to Toss Tax-Fraud Case
Next article
Sweeping MAGA Victory in Arizona Primaries Shows Positive Signs for November

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com