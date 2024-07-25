Why This Podcast Host Called Kamala the ‘Original Hawk Tuah Girl’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Podcast host Alec Lace ignited leftist backlash after referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “original Hawk Tuah girl.” The viral catchphrase “Hawk Tuah” is used to describe oral sex.

“She’s the original ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl,” Lace said during a July 5 appearance on Fox Business’s The Bottom Line. “That’s the way she got where she is; and the party’s going downhill if it’s in her hands.”

Did I go too far on FOX News calling Kamala Harris the OG Hawk Tuah girl or am I right over the target? pic.twitter.com/injGz2VOr4 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) July 23, 2024

The phrase “Hawk Tuah” became popular after a TikTok video featuring influencer Haliey Welch went viral. In the video, Welch was asked to name a “move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time.”

Referring to oral sex, Welch responded, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.” The phrase has gained Welch nearly 2 million Instagram followers, brand endorsements and podcast bookings.

Lace’s sexual comparison to Harris drew criticism from the left. However, he doubled down on his comments in a series of tweets.

“Did I go too far on FOX News calling Kamala Harris the OG Hawk Tuah girl or am I right over the target?” he asked, sharing a clip of his Fox Business remarks.

It isn’t immediately clear what Lace’s remarks referred to, however, they coincide with the re-emergence of Harris’s extra-marital relationship with Willie Brown in the late 1990s.

Brown, a powerful Democratic leader in San Francisco who later became the city’s mayor, dated Harris while he was married to Blanche Vitero Brown. The two had been separated for several years before.

Brown has long been hailed as the force that propelled Harris’s political career, appointing her to two state commissions that the SF Weekly described as “patronage positions.” He also gifted Harris an “expensive BMW.”

As reported by the SF Weekly, Harris earned over $400,000 in five years from one commission and $99,000 a year for a role at the California Medical Assistance Commission, which required only two meetings a month.

Harris eventually ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003, during which she had to defend her ties to Brown.

“These jobs were created before I was born,” Harris claimed. “Whether you agree or disagree with the system, I did the work.”

Democratic operatives, including MSNBC hosts, argue that raising questions about Harris’s ties to Brown constitutes misogyny.

Tellingly, MSNBC was one of the main outlets reporting on demonstrably false and salacious claims about “golden showers” and President Donald Trump in 2018.

“New book’s scoop could clarify dossier’s ‘Trump pee tape’ claim,” reads an MSNBC headline, while another read, “Comey: Trump said he talked about beauty of hookers with Putin.”

Pushing back against the misogyny line of defense, podcast host Megyn Kelly said, “I will not be shamed out of discussing this by people who say it’s slut shaming or it’s not relevant.”

Kelly added, “It is relevant when a young candidate tries to sleep her way into politics and into power. And that is what it appears Kamala Harris did when she was a young, political aspirant in San Francisco when she had an affair with a man 30 years older than she was.”

Left Smears Kamala Critics as Racist and Sexist, and False Narratives Emerge, with @TulsiGabbard, @michaeljknowles, @TomBevanRCP, @CarlCannon, and @abwalworth Plus, why Kamala is not brat, Schumer's embarrassing spin, and more. Watch today's FULL show, right here on X: pic.twitter.com/mdVtk4VSRM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 25, 2024

Trump, on the other hand, has exclusively criticized Harris for her record as a prosecutor and vice president.