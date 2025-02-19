Beloved Musical Casts Black Woman to Play Jesus Christ

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo was slated to play the one true Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, in the classic musical Jesus Christ Superstar during its three day run at the Hollywood Bowl in August.

The Wicked actress posted to her Instagram story about the controversial role.

“Just a little busy this summer. Can’t wait!” Erivo wrote.

The announcement sparked backlash online regarding the decision to cast a woman in the role of Jesus.

“Imagine doing this to any other religion,” one user wrote. The comment caused billionaire Elon Musk to repost and responded with an emoji with one eyebrow raised.

Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. slammed the decision and called it “blasphemy.”

“With all due respect, and humbly submitted, Cynthia Erivo is too BALD, BROWN, and BI to play Jesus,” he wrote. “Casting a woman as Jesus Christ is an intentional form of blasphemy that Hollywood would be fuming over if done to certain other religions.”

