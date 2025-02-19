Quantcast
Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Beloved Musical Casts Black Woman to Play Jesus Christ

'Imagine doing this to any other religion...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo / IMAGE: Cynthia Erivo via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Singer and actress Cynthia Erivo was slated to play the one true Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, in the classic musical Jesus Christ Superstar during its three day run at the Hollywood Bowl in August.

The Wicked actress posted to her Instagram story about the controversial role.

“Just a little busy this summer. Can’t wait!” Erivo wrote.

The announcement sparked backlash online regarding the decision to cast a woman in the role of Jesus.

“Imagine doing this to any other religion,” one user wrote. The comment caused billionaire Elon Musk to repost and responded with an emoji with one eyebrow raised.

Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. slammed the decision and called it “blasphemy.”

“With all due respect, and humbly submitted, Cynthia Erivo is too BALD, BROWN, and BI to play Jesus,” he wrote. “Casting a woman as Jesus Christ is an intentional form of blasphemy that Hollywood would be fuming over if done to certain other religions.”

Some supporters of the casting tried to act like the backlash was due to Erivo’s race.

“It’s not even the color of her skin, because Jesus was arguably darker skinned. It’s the woman thing,” one user pointed out. “I’m not even Christian and I’m offended, and I absolutely loved her in Wicked. This is all about Hollywood sticking their thumb in the eyes of Christianity.”

Erivo previously played the role of Mary Magdalene in an all-female Jesus Christ Superstar Studio album in 2018.

The actress does not shy away controversy. As she promoted Wicked, Erivo tried to drag “queerness” and “racism” into the film.

“It’s a conversation about racism, but it’s also a conversation about anyone who’s been othered. It’s a conversation about queerness,” she said at the time.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
