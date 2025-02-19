Kamala Signs w/ Hollywood Talent Agency

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris signed with Creative Artists Agency Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service,” the statement read.

Harris previously worked with the CAA when she was a California senator.

The agency added it would represent Harris “in all areas, focusing on speaking engagements and publishing.”

In the beginning of February, former President Joe Biden also signed with CAA. The agency also represents former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Social media users mocked the former vice president due to her frequent gaffes while speaking.

“Oh, God. Word salad will get paid to actually speak,” one user wrote.

Another user was surprised she was able to find representation.

“Impressive that she found someone to represent her,” an X user added. “Seeing as the whole world knows she’s incapable of saying anything of value.”

Harris was called out for her word salad over the weekend while she attempted to give a speech to the cast of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

“When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let’s see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum,” the Democrat said in the now viral clip.

“We’re seeing a U-turn right now,” Harris added. “For those rights to be maintained which means we have to be vigilant. It’s just the nature of it.”

NEW: Kamala Harris gives inspiring speech to the cast of 'A Wonderful World' on Broadway, inspires by noting how "nature abhors a vacuum." "When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken but also let's see it as you know, nature abhors a vacuum." "So… pic.twitter.com/IinA9ElmLV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 16, 2025

Harris was quickly made fun of on social media after her attempt to give the speech.

“You’d have to pay me a tremendous amount of money to go listen to this lady speak,” one user wrote.