Whoopi Goldberg Spins Conspiracy on Trump-Musk Feud

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg pushed a conspiracy theory about the public feud between President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg claimed—without evidence—that the public fight was a scheme to distract Americans from other issues.

“I love that you all brought into it. I do believe it’s fake,” Goldberg claimed during a segment about the feud, which began after Musk criticized Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“You do?” co-host Sunny Hostin asked, taken aback.

“Yes, I do! Yes, I do!” Goldberg replied. “It’s too strategic. I just feel like, oh yeah, now suddenly everybody’s upset about stuff. I’m sorry, no! This is another distraction to keep us talking not about the stuff we’re talking about, but the stuff they want us to do.”

Goldberg said she could not believe the feud was real “because they lie,” though she offered no evidence.

Goldberg suggested the feud was meant to distract from the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national known as the “Maryland man,” who was deported over suspected MS-13 ties but later ordered back by a federal judge in Maryland.

Garcia had entered the U.S. illegally around 2011 and unsuccessfully applied for asylum later, far past the one-year deadline required, which prompted his request to be denied.

An immigration judge granted Garcia withholding of removal in 2019, a form of protection that blocked his deportation and allowed him to remain and work temporarily in the U.S.

In March 2025, ICE detained Garcia near an Ikea in Maryland’s College Park neighborhood. He was deported to El Salvador shortly thereafter.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Garcia was inadmissible to the U.S. given his alleged affiliation with MS-13, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In a nonsensical remark, Goldberg appeared to address Garcia’s return:

“They brought a man back. They brought a man back. At first, look at his hands — we got these gang signs. Now he’s been running people out of the country. He’s been, you know, trafficking people. It’s like, okay, what else? Bring me more. Because I don’t believe anything they say anymore. They have shown themselves not to be the most trustworthy people you want.”